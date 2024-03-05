Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who is David Potts, how old is he and does he have a partner?
and live on Freeview channel 276
TV presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best launched the new series of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday evening (March 4). We watched a plethora of celebrities enter the house including big names such as Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton.
There were also some lesser known names like Marisha Wallace, Zeze Millz and David Potts. We take a look at the Ibiza Weekender star David, here’s everything you need to know.
What is David Potts famous for?
Advertisement
Advertisement
David Potts is best known for starring on ITV2 series Ibiza Weekender. The 30-year-old from Bolton joined the cast in 2016 to 2020. David started off as a receptionist but soon made his way up to head rep in the show. He has also appeared on TV series Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Ghost Trip.
Before finding fame on the reality TV series David was a horse riding instructor. In A 2019 interview with Good Morning Britain David said: “When I tell people, they’re like, ‘Are you joking?' - I’ve not ridden since I was like 19, but I used to compete in everything when I was younger. I used to love it, but then I turned to going out drinking and having a laugh with my mates.”
Does David Potts have a partner?
Whilst starring in Celebs Go Dating in 2019 David met Luke Vain. The pair seemed to hit it off and Luke even appeared on Ibiza Weekender but the relationship didn’t last. It appears he is currently single. In 2020 David went on a health kick and recently revealed he has lost an incredible three stone. In January he shared a post on Instagram with the caption: “Another stone bites the dust officially 3 stone down ahhhhh! Just another 7 to go SLAY!”
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.