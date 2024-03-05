Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you new to Celebrity Big Brother and already hooked on the show? Long-term celebrity friends Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh ended up with the ultimate power last night as they got to decide who was up for the first eviction and settled on Gary Goldsmith, the Princess of Wales’s uncle, David Potts and Zeze Millz.

After being given a secret mission, Sharon and Louis got to watch the ‘celebrity’ housemates arrive and then pass judgement on them. Sharon was about to choose Coronation Street’s Colson Smith but was talked out of it by Louis.

Sharon Osbourne may have originally been better known as the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, the 71-year old is now better known for being the matriarch of the Osbourne family (yes I think Kris Jenner learnt a lot from Sharon) and was also a former judge on The X Factor. Louis Walsh, who is the same age as Sharon, is also best known for his stint as a judge on The X Factor alongside Sharon Osbourne. However before he became a judge, he was known for managing huge music acts such as Westlife and Boyzone.

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother is on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm tonight.

Is Celebrity Big Brother on every night?

Celebrity Big Brother airs six nights a week, running from Sunday to Friday.

When is the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction?