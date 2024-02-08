Boyzone perform on stage at the 02 Arena on May 30, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chorley FC, of the National League North, are claiming that they are in negotiations with the group to become shareholders and “the face of the club,” writing in a statement to their fans: "This is a game-changer that has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area.”

“We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity. Boyzone’s presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy and a shared love for football and a close-knit, family community.”

The surviving members of the group, Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy are expected to attend the team’s upcoming FA Trophy clash against Solihull Moors on Saturday (February 10 2024). The trio will also be joined by Westlife star Brian McFadden for the event.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire, Chorley COO Tom Clarke said: “We’re looking at continuing ongoing negotiations in relation to their involvement with the club and ultimately becoming a shareholder within the club and the face of Chorley Football Club, effectively.

“Shane has attended a few games, loved what we are doing, and it kind of evolved from there really. They’ve got really excited about it and are coming down on Saturday.”

