Taylor Swift is pals with Ryan Reynolds. (Image: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines across the globe after her latest GRAMMY success and the bombshell announcement of a new studio album set for release later this year.

The pop star's level of stardom has reached such heights that the 34-year-old has even become one of the NFL's biggest stars this year thanks to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporty Swift is yet to reach such a grasp on the Premier League and UK football but NationalWorld looks at which club the singer might support.

Which Premier League club does Taylor Swift support?

As far as we know, Taylor Swift does not have an allegiance to a Premier League club or any football team in the UK. There are a number of theories that sports fans and Swifties have put out there as to who the pop star would pick if pressed for a choice.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer is good friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, so it's a pretty fair guess to say that Swift is aware of the story surrounding Wrexham AFC and their rise through the leagues under the Hollywood star's ownership. Swift hasn't been seen at The Racecourse Ground but stranger things have happened in the past.

The singer did use to date Kent-born actor Joe Alwyn and no doubt soaked up some traditional British culture during that relationship - that's certainly the case if hit song 'London Boy' is anything to go by. Despite being a keen footballer as a youngster, Alwyn has admitted his passion for the spot has gone, but he was a Chelsea fan. That Blues allegiance may have rubbed off on Swift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the singer is still to decide on a Premier League club, spending three nights performing at Anfield may be enough to sway her. The Reds are in need of a new manager this summer too, should Swift fancy a career change.

Did Taylor Swift almost buy Notts County in 2023?

In one of football's most unexpected stories of 2023, it was reported that Taylor Swift could invest in League Two club Notts County in a move inspired by Reynolds and Wrexham AFC. However, the deal was not to be.

The Notts County owners posted a statement on social media responding to a report that Swift could look to invest in the football world with her impressive net worth of £875 million. The post was full of tongue-in-cheek references to the singer's hits.

Taylor Swift is pals with Ryan Reynolds. (Image: Getty Images)

It read: "As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, we're going to have to shake this story off. There's certainly no bad blood between ourselves and Taylor, but at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn't have believed we would relinquish our control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We'll leave a blank space in tomorrow's pre-match playlist for a track from her newly-released 1989 album as a gesture of goodwill."

When is the new Taylor Swift album going to be released?

The world is talking about Taylor Swift right now after the singer picked up two Grammy Awards for her album Midnights last weekend. The star became the first performer to win the Album of the Year award four times.

In one of her acceptance speeches, Swift dropped the news that her new album The Tortured Poets Department would be released later this year, in time for her UK and European Eras Tour.