The love-in between Wrexham AFC and Hollywood continues as acting icon Anthony Hopkins stars in a new Super Bowl advert for the club's stadium sponsors.

The Oscar-winning Welsh actor hilariously stars as the "mascot" for the club in an new ad for STōK Cold Brew Coffee, in a television spot due to air during the huge Super Bowl LVIII match next Sunday (February 11). The veteran performer can be seen in the video looking at himself in the mirror saying: "To act is to deceive. And to deceive, one must forget oneself."

The Silence Of The Lambs star's dramatic monologue continues: "Every metamorphosis is demanding but to become this beast, well... That requires a little extra kick. Now hear me roar!" The advert then shows the Wrexham AFC club mascot, Wrex the Dragon, dancing around STōK Cae Ras stadium, implying that Wrexham Hollywood connections run further than just owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.