Ayda Field is launching a new collection of men’s socks just in time for Valentine's day. The American actress has partnered with her husband Robbie Williams for her Ayda Activewear fashion range.

Never one to be the shy, quiet type, Robbie promotes the socks in a new ad campaign. The singer poses in a pink heart shaped paddling pool covered in pink balloons and holding a box of sweets. In another snap the singer wears just the socks and a pair of black pants with a blow up flamingo wrapped around his waist. Then in the final shot Robbie straddles an inflatable whale.

If you are struggling to find the perfect gift for your man this Valentines Day then the sock’s might just be the perfect item for you. The 'Rude Box' of socks feature some of the brands cheeky slogans including ‘Nepo Baby,’ ‘F*** Boy,’ and ‘F****** Fantastic’. The pack of three tongue-in-cheek socks are available to shop exclusively at ShopAyda priced at £64 and come in three different colours, red, blue and black.

Ayda first launched her activewear label in 2022 and has released collections for workout wear and lounge wear. The women's wear collection features everything from leggings and sports bras to pyjama’s, hats and scarfs.

Ayda and Robbie have been married since 2010 and share four children together. The couple gave an insight into their relationship in the Netflix documentary about the singer.