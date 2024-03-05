Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother kicked off on Monday night with a brand new set of celebrities. AJ Odudu and Will Best launched the show with huge stars including Sharon Osbourne heading into the house - although apparently she’s just a lodger and getting paid £500,000 for five days.

Viewers watched Coronation Street star Colson Smith enter the house. The actor is best known for playing PC Craig Tinker in the ITV soap and has played the character since 2011. The 25-year old shocked fans after he shed a reported 10 stone during lockdown. The actor found a new love for running during the pandemic and had a complete fitness overhaul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to William Hill Colson Smith is the new favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother after last night’s opening episode. The Coronation Street actor opened at 11/2 in the betting but has since been backed into 3/1 favouritism after attracting 18% of total bets in the book. Previous favourite Ekin-Su Culculoglu has drifted slightly from 7/2 to 9/2, placing her joint-second in the betting alongside Bradley Riches.

Lee Phelps a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Last night’s opening episode of Celebrity Big Brother has seen a shake-up in the outright winner market, with Colson Smith our new favourite to win the 2024 series.

“The Coronation Street actor has been responsible for almost one in five bets in the book and has seen his price shorten from 11/2 when the market first opened to 3/1 as of Tuesday morning.