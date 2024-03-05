Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity Big Brother may only be 24 hours in but the bookies have already identified a favourite - and those shaping up to be also-rans - and it’s not good news for the royal family. Coronation Street actor Colson Smith has proved popular with punters and has been declared the 11/4 favourite to take the CBB title by online casino provider BetVictor.

But it’s bad news for Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who is bottom of the betting, already ranked a 14/1 long shot to win. According to BetVictor Casino data from X (formerly known as Twitter), since the first Celebrity Big Brother episode launched last night, Goldsmith has received the highest amount of negative social sentiment - a whopping 51% - prompting speculation in the betting markets he could face the chop in the first week’s eviction.

He is some way ahead - in the bad press stakes at least - of former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh – who received 14% negativity from social media posts after the first episode was broadcast on Monday night (March 4). Next up in the table comes Bradley Riches (12%), followed Lauren Simon (10%), David Potts (9%), Zeze Millz (8%) and Colson Smith (8%) follow on.

This year's Celebrity Big Brother line-up. (ITV)

Fern Britton (7%), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (6%), Nikita Kuzmin (5%), Levi Roots (5%) and Marisha Wallace (3%) appear to be the most popular housemates following the first episode, all racking up the least amount of negative sentiment from the public, but Smith still tops the bookies’ table.

Behind Smith, Riches, at 4/1, is second favourite to win the latest instalment of the rejuvenated franchise, with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Levi Roots (both 6/1) the joint-third favourites, according to Sam Boswell, BetVictor spokesperson.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 betting odds

Colson Smith 11/4

Bradley Riches 4/1

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 6/1

Levi Roots 6/1

David Potts 7/1

Fern Britton 9/1

Nikita Kuzmin 10/1

Louis Walsh 14/1

Gary Goldsmith 14/1

Zeze Millz 25/1

Lauren Simon 25/1

Marisha Wallace 25/1

Sam said: “Celebrity Big Brother got off to a fascinating start last night and while it’s still early days, Coronation Street’s Colson Smith is the early favourite to win the series ahead of Bradley Riches, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Levi Roots.”

“However, things are not looking so positive for Gary Goldsmith, with Kate Middleton’s uncle appearing to be the UK public’s least favourite housemate already, having racked up the largest amount of negative social sentiment since the series kicked off with a huge 51%.