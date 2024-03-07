Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish comedian and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court over one sex attack and three indecent assaults. The 55 year old who is also a former Celebrity MasterChef contestant and is a father of two, did not make a plea when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

As well as facing a sex assault charge and three charges of indecent assault, he is also facing two counts of breach of the peace. He has been committed for further examination and released on bail. No date has been set for his next court appearance. The Times reported that “His arrest last August followed an investigation by The Times that described how several people had raised concerns about him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 16 individuals came forward in 2020 to accuse Hardeep Singh Kohli of harassment and unwanted advances and physical contact. Hardeep Singh Kohli was born in London and his parents came to the UK from India in 1966, Hardeep now lives in Glasgow and moved there when he was four years old. He studied law at the University of Glasgow, this is where he met his ex-wife Shamila Singh.

Hardeep Singh Kohli’s older brother Raj worked in the Metropolitan Police and his younger brother Sanjeev is a successful writer and actor, he starred as Navid in BBC’s Scotland’s Still Game. Hardeep’s mother worked as a social worker and his father Parduman was a teacher and then became a landlord in Bishopbriggs in northern Glasgow. According to the Daily Mail, Parduman’s “property empire stretched to more than 100 rented flats in the city. The three brothers later followed their father in amassing a £15 million property portfolio, largely across Glasgow’s west end. They mostly rent to students.”

When he left university, Hardeep Singh Kohli joined a graduate production trainee scheme at BBC Scotland for two years. He worked as a series producer on Janet Street=Porter’s Reportage and was a reporter for BBC's The One Show. In 2006, he appeared on the first ever series of Celebrity MasterChef and was the runner-up.