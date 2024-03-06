Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Day two in the big brother house and this year's Celebrity Big Brother housemates have already lost the plot as they put on a group performance for Louis Walsh. The new series kicked off on Monday evening which saw Kate Middleton’s self-proclaimed "Buncle" - that’s bad uncle - Gary Goldsmith enter the house along with 12 other celebrities.

In tonight's episode Lauren Simon tells Louis Walsh about the first time she met Simon Cowell. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu asks Gary Goldsmith the question on everyone’s lips right now. Ekin-Su said: “Can I ask you, where’s Kate [Middleton]? Gary explained that he wouldn’t talk about it but let her know she’s getting the best care and she will be back soon.

Sharon Osbourne sat down with all three housemates who were in the ‘danger zone’ to help make her decision choosing the first housemate to be evicted. One by one Gary Goldsmith, David Potts and Zeze Millz all went into the lair to have a chat with Sharon.

First up was Gary Goldsmith the former X-Factor judge said: “So, we’re going to have a nice little chat Gary. Tell me why did you accept the offer to come into the house?” Gary explained: “It does bother me what the public perception of me is. The black sheep of the family. I’m a normal bloke. It just so happens that my niece married Will.”

But despite Gary claiming he’s in the house to change the public's perception of him and doesn’t want to be a “celebrity” Sharon said she didn’t believe him.

Sharon then went on to speak to David who said he wasn’t surprised he was in the danger zone as he gets that a lot in life. He said “On first impressions, people are a bit like ‘woo, he’s just dying for attention’ when that is just not the case.”

Zeze explained to Sharon that she hopes being in the Celebrity Big Brother house will change people's perceptions of her.

All the housemates were called to the living area as Sharon Osbourne was called to the diary to make her final decision whilst the rest of the housemates watched live from the living room next door.

She said: “The Housemate that I nominate is Gary.” Big Brother asked why and Sharon explained "I don't think he that comfortable here." she added "he's just the oddball in here."

After leaving the diary room there wasn't any awkwardness between the pair and Gary went over and gave Sharon a kiss on the cheek and said he was "OK about it."