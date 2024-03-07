Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Celebrity Big Brother housemates to face the public vote ahead of Friday's live eviction have been revealed.

In tonight's episode housemates voted for who will face the first eviction, with Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Kate Middleton, already put up for the public vote after he was nominated by celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne as part of her “secret mission” earlier in the week.

Reality TV star Lauren Simon was revealed as the next housemate up for eviction after she received the most nominations from her fellow housemates, with six votes from Bradley, Colson, Gary, Marisha, Nikita and Zeze. She took the news hard, having to compose herself in the bathroom and seeking comfort from Sharon, Louis and Ekin-Su, who asked, "why is there division already?" During Friday night’s first live eviction, either Lauren or Goldsmith will be the first housemate to be sent packing.

There were stressful scenes leading up to the diary room nominations, with David Potts, former holiday rep and reality TV star called first. Levi and Marisha got emotional and shed some tears over having to put forward a housemate, and it all got a bit much for Ekin-Su, after nominations she said: "I don’t like this, I like us being a family".

Colson asked her: "On Love Island, do you have to say who you want to go on that?" Ekin replied: "This is not Love Island, this is not the same." Colson added: "But on that, do you have to say…" Ekin-Su responded: "It’s not the same, please just let it go."

Former This Morning host Fern put Ekin-Su up for nomination, explaining: "She’s a couple of times suggested that I could fit into one of her bikinis and get into the hot tub, you know, show off your cellulite, see how you roll your bosoms up like a swiss roll and tuck them in your bra, but from my point of view it’s like I’ve had those days darling, thanks very much but no."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode tension started to brew between Ekin-Su and YouTube star Zeze Mills, with Zeze comparing the reality TV dating show Love Island as a "free holiday".

Ekin-Su who won the 2022 edition of Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti, told Zeze: "This is not like Love Island". Zeze replied: "I would never do Love Island, but if you are in a hot country it is kinda like a free holiday, do you know what I mean?"

Ekin disagreed, by saying: "Yeah, it wasn’t really for me…". Zeze answers: "Maybe we didn’t get to see that." Ekin added: "It’s a reality show filmed 24/7 honey, you only see 40 minutes of it."

Zeze replied: "That’s what I just said, that’s why I said we didn’t get to see all of it." Ekin-Su agrees: "Yeah, you didn’t". Zeze confirmed: "That’s what I just said!"

What did Sharon Osbourne say about James Corden?

In a conversation about name-droppers amongst Sharon, Louis and Gary, Sharon claimed that James Corden "does that all the time." She said: "I tell you who does that, the English guy, James Corden, he does that all the time."

Louis added: "He’s even made a career out of it." Whilst Sharon continued: "When he got to America, he played the LA game really well, you know, turned up at everything."

Louis agreed saying: “Kissing all the right people, Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah” Sharon then said: “Oh, she loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour?” Louis said: “Anna Wintour. I don’t get it, or those stupid glasses”.

Elsewhere in the episode, Heartstopper's Bradley Riches revealed he’s written a book about a boy that’s growing up and is diagnosed with autism, which is based on his own personal experiences.

Quizzing Bradley on his autism, Marisha asked of his Big Brother experience: "Isn’t this a lot?” Bradley replied: “Oh my god, yes." Before adding: "It’s a lot but I’ve got my coping mechanisms, that’s the main reason I wanted to come here, to push myself".

Speaking of growing up with autism, he said: "It's tiny things but sometimes they add a lot of pressure". Commending Bradley, Marisha said: "I think you’ve done so well". Before adding: "You are doing everything right and you’re being yourself and it’s beautiful".

How can I vote for Celebrity Big Brother?

Voting for the first CBB eviction opened after tonight's episode aired. Viewers are asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save for eviction exclusively via the Big Brother app or ITV Celebrity Big Brother website.

Friday night will see either Gary or Lauren be the first person to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Whoever will be shown the door will then join AJ Odudu and Will Best in the first live interview for Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX.

