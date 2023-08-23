Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island series eight after viewers fell in love with their relationship

Love Island fans, this is not a drill - fan favourite winners Ekin-Su and Davide have hinted that they are back together following their split earlier this year.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were welcomed into the hearts of fans on the eighth series of the hit ITV dating show. Their bumpy but entertaining relationship onscreen became a fan favourite of the series, with Ekin-Su and Davide eventually going on to win the series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, hearts broke around the country in June when the pair posted on social media to tell their followers that they had split after 11 months amid rumours Davide had been unfaithful. The pair had been the first of their series to move in together, with Davide reportedly moving out of Ekin-Su's London home shortly after their split.

In a statement posted only days after they had attended the London premiere for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny together, Davide said: "Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

"I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible."

Only days after their split, they were spotted at the same event in London's Leicester Square as they both attended the premiere for Greta Gerwig's massive hit Barbie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ekin-Su and Davide had massive success following their stint on Love Island last summer. Before their split, the pair filmed an ITV-commission show called 'Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings' in which they visited each other's hometowns and families in Italy and Turkey.

Now it seems like the couple could be back on track, to the joy of fans and followers everywhere.

Eagle-eyed followers spotted a new Instagram Stories post of Davide, which appeared to signal that the two were on holiday together in Turkey to celebrate Ekin-Su's 29th birthday . Snapping a picture of her sat at a dinner table with a glass of wine and a birthday cake, Davide captioned the post: "Despite the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you. Enjoy the moment, make a wish, and blow hard. Happy birthday @ekinsuofficial".