Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti met in the Love Island villa and went on to win the 2022 series of the ITV show

Love Island fans are in shock after former winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced that they have split after an 11-month relationship. The couple won the 2022 series of the ITV show by a landslide, beating Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Over the course of their series, Ekin-Su and Davide cemented themselves as firm fan favourites for their feisty personalities, iconic laugh-out-loud moments, and on-screen arguments that had viewers' eyes glued to the small screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming out of Love Island, their stock was so high that ITV commissioned the couple's very own spin-off show, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings. The two-episode special followed them as they both visited their home countries of Turkey and Italy.

Ekin-Su and Davide's relationship then seemed to go from strength to strength - despite the cheating controversy - as they both soon moved in together in London. They were last pictured together at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Wednesday.

Now the legions of 'Ekinde' fans have been left utterly shell-shocked by the news that they have decided to end their relationship after less than a year. Here is everything you must know about the shock split.

What has Davide said about his break up with Ekin-Su?

Former Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have split 11 months after winning the popular ITV 2 show - Credit: ITV

After rumours started to surface briefly, Davide Sanclimenti took to Instagram on Thursday (29 June) to reveal the sad news that he and girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have separated after 11-months together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Davide wrote: "Ekin-Su and I are no longer together, I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible."

Has Ekin-Su said anything about the breakup?

Normally whenever a couple in the public eye announce a break-up, it is often co-ordinated as both people involved post statements at the same time. This is not the case with Davide and Ekin-Su, as it seems like the Italian may have jumped the gun.

It has been radio silence from the Ekin-Su camp ever since their split was confirmed on Thursday evening.

How have fans reacted to the news?

Fans of the couple were left in emotional tatters following the news and took to social media to react, with one user posting on Twitter: "Ekin su and Davide may be over but they will always be the biggest enemies to lovers trope in love island history."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another teary-eyed Ekinde (that's their couple name for the uninitiated) superfan added: "I really thought Ekin-Su and Davide would get married and have 4 kids together", while the announcement left many in complete shock, such as a fan who questioned: "DAVIDE AND EKIN SU BROKE UP??!!"