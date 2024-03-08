Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first person to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house will depart tonight - and the bookies think it will be Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon. Lauren has odds of 4/6 to be given the boot, with Gary priced at 11/10.

Chad Yeomans, spokesperson at Betway, said: “No sooner has Celebrity Big Brother started, and the first eviction is upon us! The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith and reality TV star Lauren Simon are the first housemates up for eviction, and we make Lauren the favourite to go at 4/6 tonight, with Gary given odds of 11/10 to get the boot.

"The Real Housewives of Cheshire star received six nominations from housemates, which led Ekin-Su to suggest ‘maybe, some people see her as a threat’. The public have been enjoying Gary’s insight into the royals all week and therefore we think he is the more likely of the pair to stay tonight”