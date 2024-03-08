Celebrity Big Brother: Who will be evicted tonight? Lauren Simon or Gary Goldsmith will leave
The first person to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house will depart tonight - and the bookies think it will be Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon. Lauren has odds of 4/6 to be given the boot, with Gary priced at 11/10.
Chad Yeomans, spokesperson at Betway, said: “No sooner has Celebrity Big Brother started, and the first eviction is upon us! The Princess of Wales's uncle Gary Goldsmith and reality TV star Lauren Simon are the first housemates up for eviction, and we make Lauren the favourite to go at 4/6 tonight, with Gary given odds of 11/10 to get the boot.
"The Real Housewives of Cheshire star received six nominations from housemates, which led Ekin-Su to suggest ‘maybe, some people see her as a threat’. The public have been enjoying Gary’s insight into the royals all week and therefore we think he is the more likely of the pair to stay tonight”
Lauren took the news of her nomination hard last night, needing to compose herself in the bathroom and seeking comfort from the house's "lodger" Sharon Osbourne and housemates Louis Walsh and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Gary has been regaling housemates with tales of his well-known niece, and talking about her recent time off from royal duties due to illness.
