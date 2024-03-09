Oscars 2024: Where to watch the ceremony in the UK - nominations and how to watch 96th Academy Awards live
and live on Freeview channel 276
The biggest night of the film calendar is nearly here, with the 96th Academy Awards taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. Oscars 2024 buzz is already in the air, as fans share their predictions about who will take home the big prizes of Best Picture.
Oscar nominations were revealed in January, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer boasting a spot in 13 categories, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which scored 10. An evening affair in Hollywood, for movie fans on this side of the Atlantic, watching the Oscars means committing to a late night that stretches into the early hours of the morning. So, how can you watch the Oscars live in the UK and what channel is it on this year? Here's everything you need to know.
When are the Oscars 2024?
The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
What time are on the Oscars 2024 on?
The Oscars 2024 kick off in Los Angeles at 4pm, which is 11pm GMT for those of us wanting to catch the action in the UK. Red carpet coverage will begin at the more respectable time of 9.30pm, with the ceremony expected to finish for UK viewers at around 2.30am on Monday, March 11.
Oscar 2024 nominations
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Director
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
- Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December – Samy Burch
- Past Lives – Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
- Sound
Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon
Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Original Song
- “The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- “It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
International Feature
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
How to watch the Oscars 2024 in the UK?
The Oscars will be available to watch in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX with Jonathan Ross hosting Oscars Live from 10.30pm on Sunday, March 10. ITV acquired the exclusive rights to the Academy Awards last year, taking over from Sky and Now TV. They will also broadcast coverage of the red carpet, with ITVX hosting the Oscars red carpet live show from 9.30pm.
On Monday, March 11, ITV will also air a 90-minute highlights show, featuring the biggest moments from the Oscars. It will be available to watch on ITV1 from 10.45pm, and will become available to watch on ITVX after it has aired.
