The biggest night of the film calendar is nearly here, with the 96th Academy Awards taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. Oscars 2024 buzz is already in the air, as fans share their predictions about who will take home the big prizes of Best Picture.

Oscar nominations were revealed in January, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer boasting a spot in 13 categories, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which scored 10. An evening affair in Hollywood, for movie fans on this side of the Atlantic, watching the Oscars means committing to a late night that stretches into the early hours of the morning. So, how can you watch the Oscars live in the UK and what channel is it on this year? Here's everything you need to know.

When are the Oscars 2024?

The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What time are on the Oscars 2024 on?

The Oscars 2024 kick off in Los Angeles at 4pm, which is 11pm GMT for those of us wanting to catch the action in the UK. Red carpet coverage will begin at the more respectable time of 9.30pm, with the ceremony expected to finish for UK viewers at around 2.30am on Monday, March 11.

Christopher Nolan could win first Oscar for Oppenheimer

Oscar 2024 nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December – Samy Burch

Past Lives – Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Sound

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

How to watch the Oscars 2024 in the UK?

The Oscars will be available to watch in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX with Jonathan Ross hosting Oscars Live from 10.30pm on Sunday, March 10. ITV acquired the exclusive rights to the Academy Awards last year, taking over from Sky and Now TV. They will also broadcast coverage of the red carpet, with ITVX hosting the Oscars red carpet live show from 9.30pm.

On Monday, March 11, ITV will also air a 90-minute highlights show, featuring the biggest moments from the Oscars. It will be available to watch on ITV1 from 10.45pm, and will become available to watch on ITVX after it has aired.

