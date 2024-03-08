Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ITV have revealed the celebrity guests joining Jonathan Ross this Sunday (March 10) as he hosts ITV's live Oscar coverage.

The 96th Academy Awards will be returning to ITV for the first time in almost 20 years, with UK viewers able to experience all the action in real-time from their living room.

Ross and his line-up of special guests will react to the awards show as it takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where comedian Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host. Here is everything you need to know about the guests confirmed for Jonathan Ross Oscars Live and how you can watch it this Sunday.

Who are the guests for Jonathan Ross Oscars Live?

ITV have revealed the guest line-up for Jonathan Ross Oscars Live. Joining Ross in the London studio will be Richard Armitage, Ben Bailey Smith, Fay Ripley and Yinka Bokinni.

What has Jonathan Ross said about Oppenheimer?

Ahead of hosting Oscars Live this weekend, Ross has opened up about the “major problem" he has with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Ross explained: "As you get older and a bit more circumspect you realise that just because a film isn’t for you doesn’t mean it’s not a film which a lot of people adore and love and isn’t a good film, you know?"

"Clearly Oppenheimer, the craftsmanship... I love the way it looks, I love the way it sounded... it was the script I had a major problem with. It felt meandering and somewhat unfocused. I’d be very happy for it to win. Christopher Nolan is an incredible talent, a real master of his craft."

Adding: "Some of his movies I’ve adored, some of them I haven’t liked, but I’d be very pleased to see him get it because he’s such a massive talent and, of course, British."

Speaking about the nominations for Best Picture, he added: "I can see why they’re all nominated, I think they all deserve a nomination. Some of them, as a viewer and audience member, didn’t excite me as much as others, so I have been a little mystified at the praise heaped on Oppenheimer and Killers Of The Flower Moon, I’m not huge on either of those two."

When can I watch Jonathan Ross Oscars Live?

Jonathan Ross Oscars Live will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX this Sunday from 10.15pm, whilst Ross King will be live on the red carpet from 9pm on ITVX.

