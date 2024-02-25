The SAG Awards threw out some surprises as it made its streaming premiere on Netflix overnight. While many expected “Succession” to receive its final flowers this awards season, it didn’t take everything, with Pedro Pascal’s “The Last of Us” recognised as the best in the last 12 months by his peers.

Lily Gladstone also put a halt to Emma Stone’s locomotion-like journey to the Best Actress Academy Award, with the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress earning the SAG Award over the “Poor Things” actress. That sets them at two awards a piece from the major ceremonies held this year.

But as we enter the final stretch of the red carpet before the 2024 Academy Awards next month, who have been the big award winners this year, and how many awards have they amassed during the Road to the Oscars? NationalWorld has a look back at some of 2024’s big award ceremonies to find out who has been the most successful so far - and we’ve included “Barbie” also, Margot Robbie fans.

1 . Cillian Murphy - 4 For his role in “Oppenheimer,” Cillian Murphy has so far earned four awards; a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama, the SAG Award for Best Actor and Best Ensemble Cast and the BAFTA Film Award for Best Actor. His win at the British event marked the first time an Irish-born actor has ever won the Best Actor award. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . Christopher Nolan - 4 The “Oppenheimer” direct is looking in pole position to pick up this year’s Best Film Oscar, looking at the awards both the cast and crew have received this awards season. Nolan himself earned the BAFTA Film Award for Best Director, while the film earned the Best Film award at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the People’s Choice Award for Drama Film of the Year. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

3 . Robert Downey Jr. - 4 Much like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Oppenheimer” actor Robert Downey Jr. seems a shoo-in to claim the Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards. Downey Jr.’s win at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony also made history - marking the longest amount of time between BAFTA wins. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)