There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so many a high school teacher have pleaded with a classroom when there is utter silence after a lesson. Much can be same about some questions surrounding the annual Academy Awards ceremony, which takes place this weekend at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

We say this because, contrary to popular belief, there are some things regarding the event as a whole that might seem like a silly question, but in actuality is a curious one at that. For example, why on earth is the Academy Award called “Oscar,” and if push comes to shove and success for those winners wain over time, what’s the going rate if someone has to pawn their award off?

These are some of the questions that the NationalWorld TV team are happy to answer, as they’re also at times questions we’ve found ourselves asking. So ahead of this Sunday’s ceremony, we’ve set out to answer some of the questions perhaps you were afraid to ask.

Why is the Academy Award called an “Oscar”?

Good question and one where the exact origin of the term "Oscar" to refer to the Academy Award is not definitively known, but there are a few popular theories.

One of the most widely accepted explanations attributes the nickname to Margaret Herrick, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' librarian and later its executive director. According to this story, Herrick remarked that the statuette, which was officially named the "Academy Award of Merit," resembled her Uncle Oscar. The name caught on within the Academy and eventually became synonymous with the prestigious award.

Another theory suggests that the term originated from the remark of actress Bette Davis, who reportedly said that the statuette resembled her husband, Harmon Oscar Nelson Jr. when she first saw it. The Academy itself officially adopted the nickname "Oscar" in 1939.

Is the Academy Award made of solid gold?

Don’t try to bite into it - it’s not solid gold. It is made primarily of gold-plated bronze, with a black metal base. The design of the statuette depicts a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film. Still, it’s a little more spectacular than the BAFTA Mask, some would have you believe anyway.

How much does an Oscar weigh and how tall is it?

The value of an Oscar depends on who the recipient of said award was, and their career as a whole.

The Oscar statuette stands approximately 13.5 inches (34 centimetres) tall and weighs about 8.5 pounds (3.85 kilograms).

How much is an Academy Award worth?

That entirely depends on two things; the actual monetary value of the Oscar or its worth after it has been awarded. Generally speaking, the production of the Academy Award statuette has been considered to be around the $400 mark. However, once it’s been awarded, that value can change dramatically based on who the recipient was, the popularity of the film or the significance of the win for the recipient is and, as macabre as it sounds, if they are still alive or not. An Oscar from 1930 went to auction with starting bids at $1,000 back in 2022.

