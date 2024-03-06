Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After much debating who or what will take home the hallowed Oscars this year, the 96th Academy Awards finally takes place on Sunday, with the most important date in the film industry calendar set to bring some of the biggest names in the cinema world into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

With much speculation surrounding if Cillian Murphy will make a clean sweep of Best Actor gongs as awards season 2024 finally concludes, it’d be unfair to the other wealth of talent that are contesting for that lead actor Oscar this year, including Colman Domingo for his role in the biopic “Rustin.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film depicts the life of Bayard Rustin, a charismatic gay civil rights activist who, despite facing immense obstacles, succeeded in organizing the March on Washington in 1963. The march is widely regarded as one of the most significant events of the civil rights movement in the United States.

More than 200,000 people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to demand an end to racial discrimination in the country, with one of the speakers in attendance delivering his most iconic speech, and perhaps one of the most important speeches in history; Martin Luther King’s "I Have a Dream."

But who is the actor behind the role? NationalWorld takes a look at one of this year’s Best Actor nominees at the 96th Academy Awards, Colman Domingo.

Who is Colman Domingo?

Colman Domingo attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Colman Jason Domingo, born on November 28, 1969, is an American actor renowned for his versatile performances across both screen and stage. With a career spanning decades, Domingo has garnered widespread recognition and numerous accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award win, and two Tony Award nominations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Domingo's journey in the world of entertainment began with early Broadway roles, including notable appearances in the 2005 play "Well" and the 2008 musical "Passing Strange." His portrayal of Mr. Bones in the Broadway production of "The Scottsboro Boys" in 2011 earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Domingo's talent transcended borders when he reprised the role in the West End production, garnering a Laurence Olivier Award nomination.

Beyond the stage, Domingo made a mark in the television industry with roles in various series, including "Law & Order" and "The Big Gay Sketch Show." However, it was his breakthrough role as Victor Strand in the AMC series "Fear the Walking Dead" that catapulted him to widespread acclaim. His compelling portrayal earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2022.

Domingo's filmography boasts an impressive array of performances, from supporting roles in acclaimed films such as "Lincoln," "Selma," and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" to standout performances in independent productions like "Zola." His portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the film "Rustin" garnered critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

In addition to his on-screen endeavours, Domingo has showcased his talent behind the camera, directing an episode of "Fear the Walking Dead" and signing a first-look deal with AMC Networks in 2020.

What can I see Colman Domingo in next?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colman Domingo has been cast in the lead role of A24’s upcoming film, “Sing Sing,” which is premiering at this year’s SXSW Film and Television Festival before it arrives in cinemas in July 2024 in the United States. Hopefully, after its screening at SXSW 2024, there might be more news when the film is released in UK cinemas.

Is “Rustin” available to stream yet?

Yes - for those who have a Netflix subscription, the 2023 film “Rustin” which led to Colman Domingo’s Oscar nomination is available to stream now on the service.

When are the 96th Academy Awards?