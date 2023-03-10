Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars in the UK - which are going to be available on Freeview for the first time since 2004

It’s the biggest night of the cinematic calendar this weekend, with the 95th Academy Awards taking place in Los Angeles.

The ceremony kicks off at 8pm Eastern Time, broadcast live around the world in 24 different time zones - including, of course, the UK and Ireland, where a number of this year’s nominees hail from.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars in the UK and Ireland.

What time are the Oscars on?

The 95th Academy Awards kick off at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET in the US, or 12am GMT in the UK.

You can watch an edited compilation of highlights on Monday evening on Sky Cinema at 7 p.m. and Sky Showcase, Sky Max and Sky Arts at 8 pm.

Which channel are the Oscars on?

Oscar statues on display in 2010 (Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

In the UK, the Oscars will be broadcast live on four channels: Sky News, Sky Cinema, Sky Arts, and Sky Showcase. Coverage will begin at 12am on each channel, with Alex Zane joined by a panel of celebrities and movie experts to provide analysis throughout the evening.

In the US, you’ll be able to watch the Oscars on their traditional ABC home.

Where can I watch the Oscars red carpet?

Sky Showcase and Sky News will also be broadcasting the Oscars Red Carpet Live from 11pm, giving viewers the chance to watch the nominees arrive ahead of the evening’s celebrations.

Can I watch the Oscars on Freeview?

For the first time in a while, actually, yes. This year, the Oscars are going to be broadcast on Sky Arts, which you can watch on freeview and other non-Sky packages. The last time the Oscars were on free to air television in the UK was 2003, when they were broadcast on the BBC.

Sky Arts is Channel 11 on Freeview, and Channel 123 on Virgin Media.

Can I watch the Oscars online?

You can, if you sign up for NOW TV, where they’ll be broadcast live.

You can sign up for NOW TV here, which is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Who is hosting the Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel - best known as the host of his own self-titled late night talk show in America - will be hosting the Oscars this year.

Kimmel has hosted the Oscars twice before, in both 2017 and 2018 (the year of the La La Land/Moonlight mixup); he’s perceived as something of a safe pair of hands, after several years in a row without hosts and the slap last year.

Who is nominated for an Oscar?

Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the race with 11 nominations, followed by All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each.

