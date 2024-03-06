Poor Things Disney+ release date: Yorgos Lanthimos’s Oscar nominated film streaming date is confirmed
The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony is coming up this weekend, and Yorgos Lanthimos’s film Poor Things is up for 11 Academy Awards. The dark fantasy film starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe is behind only Oppenheimer which has 13 nods this year.
Poor Things is up for Best Picture, Director, Actress, and Supporting Actor, among others - and if you missed the film when it landed in cinemas in January, fear not because you will still be able to stream it in the UK ahead of the Oscars.
The film, a modern take on the story of Frankenstein, and adapted from Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, is a feminist tale about a young woman who is brought back to life by an eccentric scientist who gives her the brain of a baby - as she interacts with the world she develops rapidly and attempts to break free from the men who attempt to control her.
When is Poor Things coming to Disney+?
Poor Things will be released on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday March 7 and comes to the US via Hulu on the same day.
Disney+ is currently £7.99 per month for a standard subscription or £10.99 per month for a premium subscription. A limited time offer is currently available for new subscribers at £1.99 per month for three months.
The release date means that the movie will be available to watch ahead of both the Oscars 2024 which airs on Sunday March 10 on ITV1, and International Women’s Day on March 8.
What else is coming to Disney+ this month?
Other major releases on Disney+ in March include Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, the pop singer’s concert movie which had extraordinary box office success, making more than $250 million off a budget of around $20 million, which lands on the platform on March 15, Taika Waititi sports comedy drama Next Goal Wins, streaming on March 27, and action drama series Renegade Nell, coming on March 29.
