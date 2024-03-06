Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poor Things is up for Best Picture, Director, Actress, and Supporting Actor, among others - and if you missed the film when it landed in cinemas in January, fear not because you will still be able to stream it in the UK ahead of the Oscars.

Emma Stone once again shows why she is considered a generational talent with her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," which opens today in the UK (Credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The film, a modern take on the story of Frankenstein, and adapted from Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, is a feminist tale about a young woman who is brought back to life by an eccentric scientist who gives her the brain of a baby - as she interacts with the world she develops rapidly and attempts to break free from the men who attempt to control her.

When is Poor Things coming to Disney+?

Poor Things will be released on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday March 7 and comes to the US via Hulu on the same day.

Disney+ is currently £7.99 per month for a standard subscription or £10.99 per month for a premium subscription. A limited time offer is currently available for new subscribers at £1.99 per month for three months.

The release date means that the movie will be available to watch ahead of both the Oscars 2024 which airs on Sunday March 10 on ITV1, and International Women’s Day on March 8.

What else is coming to Disney+ this month?

