Dune: Part II comes to cinemas on Friday March 1, with special midnight screenings taking place globally - the film promises to be the cinematic event of the year so far as it eyes a $100 million plus opening weekend.

The first movie was widely popular when it opened in 2021, but was limited at the box office by the Covid pandemic, and the sci-fi epic didn’t pass $500 million internationally.

Dune went onto find critical acclaim and was the most successful film at the Oscars in 2022, but Part II won’t be represented at the awards show this March.

Dune (2021) won more Oscars than any other film at the 2022 Academy Awards

How many Oscars did Dune (2021) win?

Dune was nominated for 10 awards at the 2022 Oscars, making it the second most nominated movie of the year behind The Power of the Dog. Dune went on to win the most awards of any film, taking six gongs (The Power of the Dog only converted one nomination), and found most success in the technical categories.

Hans Zimmer won his second Oscar for Best Original Score for the film after his 1995 win for The Lion King. The film also took gongs for Sound, Film Editing, Cinematography, Production Design, and Visual Effects.

Unfortunately, Dune was unable to convert nominations into wins for two of the big awards of the night - it missed out on Best Picture, and Best Adapted Screenplay to Apple TV+ drama CODA.

Additionally, Costume Design went to Disney film Cruella, and Dune also missed out on Makeup and Hairstyling to documentary drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, and Gerd Nefzer win Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Dune

Why isn’t Dune: Part II nominated at the Oscars 2024?

Despite Dune: Part II being released before the Oscars 2024 awards ceremony is held, the film is not eligible for awards this year because it was not released early enough.

To be eligible a film must have its first theatrical release between January 1 and December 31 the year prior to the Oscars ceremony taking place. Dune: Part II was originally set to be released in November 2023, which would have made it eligible for the 2024 Oscars, however, the release was delayed until March 2024 as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strikes.