Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zendaya is fast becoming one of the most popular young actresses in the world, with major roles in blockbusters like Dune, franchise films (Spider-Man), family movies, and prestige TV.

Films in which Zendaya has had a leading role, or starred as part of an ensemble, have collectively made a whopping $3 billion at the global box office, and the actress has done pretty well for herself in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently the 27 year old star is centre stage for the Dune Part II press tour - she had a surprisingly small role in the first film but will be a much bigger presence in the sequel, and her part in the sci-fi epic is expected to add another few million to her net worth.

Zendaya has a huge net worth from Spider-Man movies and Euphoria TV series

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

Zendaya is estimated to be worth a staggering $22 million and it’s no surprise that the majority of her earnings come from her impressive list of film and TV roles.

The actress rose to fame as a Disney kid and made $140,000 for starring in three seasons of Disney Channel show Shake It Up, and $240,000 for the 2012 TV movie Frenemies.

Her biggest role to date is playing Michelle, Peter Parker’s friend and love interest in the Spider-Man trilogy - she made $10 million across the three movies and also met her partner, Spidey actor Tom Holland, in the process. However, she is due another, even bigger payday as it has been reported that her leading role in sports drama film Challengers, will net her another $10 million.

Zendaya reprises her role as Fremen warrior in Dune Part II

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zendaya is also well known for her role as Rue in the gritty HBO series Euphoria - her salary for the first two seasons is unknown, but her estimated payday for the upcoming eight-episode third season is a hefty $1 million per episode.

Despite Zendaya being very connected to the Dune films, and the second movie expected to be the movie event of the year, her part as Chani is responsible for less than a quarter of her overall net worth.

How much did Zendaya make from Dune?

Zendaya made $300,000 for her part as the Fremen warrior Chani in the first Dune movie, which sounds quite measly considering that the film went on to gross more than $430 million, and her co-star Timothée Chalamet made $2.2 million from his role in the film. However, Zendaya was only in the 2.5 hour film for seven minutes, despite being heavily featured in the marketing, so her much smaller salary is perhaps fair.