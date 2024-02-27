Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Variety continues its coverage of the forthcoming 96th Academy Awards, set to take place on March 10 2024 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California with the first announcement of the stars who will not only be presenting awards but in one case involved in a musical performance at the event.

Ryan Gosling, one of this year’s Best Supporting Actor nominees and a previous Oscar winner for his role in 2016’s “La La Land,” will be performing vocal warm-ups before the ceremony as he is set to perform the Oscar-nominated song, “What Was I Made For?” during the event, hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel. The song was written by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas - who both scooped the Golden Globe for Best Original Song earlier this year.

The move comes only months after Gosling released a statement claiming his disappointment over both “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie apparent “snubbed” by the Academy, which led to suggestions he could return his nomination - which never occurred.

While Gosling prepares to perform at the event, the Academy have also announced that all four of last year’s winning actors will be at the ceremony to present awards; Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Best Supporting actor Ke Huy Quan - all performers from last year’s Best Film winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

They will also be joined during the ceremony by Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Rockwell and Lupita Nyong’o, who was recently the head judge for the Berlin Film Festival. All of them, as you’ve guessed by now, are also former acting award winners.

The only presenter confirmed that hasn’t won an award is Zendaya, but owing to how large “Dune: Part Two” is set to become this year, that’s only a matter of time with the “Euphoria” actress going from strength to strength in terms of his filmography.

