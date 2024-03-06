Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before the glitz and glamour of the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday, there is a little matter of rewarding the best of the worst before the red carpet rolls outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. We talk, of course, about the other celebrated awards ceremony Oscars weekend; the Golden Raspberry Awards, or the “Razzies” to fans of the ceremony.

The tongue-in-cheek awards ceremony covers various categories including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Actress, Worst Director, and more. Recipients of the Razzies often embrace the humour of the event, with some even showing up to accept their awards in person.

But as many of us make our picks about who will win big at the Oscars, the people are OLBG have gone one better to determine who are the favourites to pick up 2024’s “wooden spoon” awards, and it’s not looking to good for a past Oscar favourite.

According to an aggregate of betting odds compiled by OLBG, Dame Helen Mirren’s appearance in the critically maligned “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” has made her joint-favourite to win the Worst Actress award, with odds currently at 13/8. She shares the same betting odds as Megan Fox, who has been nominated for her performance in “Johnny and Clyde.” They are joined by “Ghosted” actress Ana de Armas in third place, while Jennifer Lopez (“The Mother”) and Salma Hayek (“Magic Mike’s Last Dance) round out the top five odds.

Chris Evans is mostly known for portraying Captain America (Pic: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Though de Armas should consider herself lucky - her “Ghosted” co-star Chris Evans has not gotten off lightly for his performance in the AppleTV+ action-rom-com; he is currently the favourite to pick up the Worst Actor awards with odds currently sitting at 6/4, with NationalWorld TV favourite Jason Statham the second favourite for his performance in “The Meg 2: The Trench.” Those odds are rounded up by Jon Voigt in “Mercy,” Russell Crowe in “The Pope’s Exorcist” and Vin Diesel in “Fast X”

Unsurprisingly, OLBG has also cited that the overwhelming favourite to earn the Worst Picture award is “Pooh: Blood and Honey,” with odds suggesting the public-domain horror film is the 50% favourite to earn the award - and hopefully for us, a chance to see its director Rhys Frake-Waterfield collect the awards.

When are the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards?