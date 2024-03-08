Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest odds for the Oscars 2024 have been revealed and with Christopher Nolan's Second World War biopic Oppenheimer the clear frontrunner in several categories, it could make Academy Award history with a record breaking sweep.

Nolan is all but guaranteed to claim his first Oscar gong this weekend, following failed bids with Memento, Inception, and Dunkirk at previous ceremonies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Oppenheimer also faces stiff opposition in other categories, whilst it's a battle between Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, and Poor Things lead Emma Stone for the Best Actress Award. These are the latest odds for the top awards categories ahead of the live awards show on Sunday.

The 96th Academy Awards latest odds revealed (Credit: Canva/Warner Bro/Searchlight/Getty)

What are the latest odds for the Oscars 2024?

Best Picture

Oppenheimer - 1/50

The Zone of Interest - 20/1

Poor Things - 20/1

Anatomy of a Fall - 50/1

The Holdovers - 25/1

Barbie - 66/1

American Fiction - 80/1

Killers of the Flower Moon 100/1

Past Lives - 150/1

Maestro - 150/1

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) - 1/10

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) - 11/2

Bradley Cooper (Maestro) - 14/1

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) - 80/1

Colman Domingo (Rustin) - 80/1

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 4/9

Emma Stone (Poor Things) - 13/8

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) - 12/1

Carey Mulligan (Maestro) - 66/1

Annette Bening (Nyad) - 66/1

Oppenheimer is Oscars favourite for Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Supporting Actor

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) - 1/33

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) - 12/1

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flowers Moon) - 20/1

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall) - 25/1

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) - 40/1

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) - 1/50

Ryan Gosling (Barbie) - 20/1

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things) - 20/1

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 20/1

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) - 33/1

Supporting Actress

DaVine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) - 1/50

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) - 20/1

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) - 20/1

America Ferrera (Barbie) - 20 /1

Jodie Foster (Nyad) - 33/1

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction - 8/15

Oppenheimer - 2/1

Barbie - 5/1

Poor Things - 33/1

The Zone of Interest - 66/1

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - 2/5

The Holdovers - 7/4

Past Lives - 12/1

Maestro - 40/1

May December - 40/1

Best Score

Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer) - 1/20

Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon) - 10/1

Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things) - 12/1

Laura Karpman (American Fiction) - 25/1

John Williams (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) - 25/1

Could Oppenheimer break an Oscars record?

Oppenheimer has been nominated for 13 awards, each of them in separate categories, so if everything aligns for the movie it could win every single award it is up for.

Oppenheimer has narrowly missed out on joining the joint record for most nominated films which is held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, each of which were nominated for 14 awards.

However, the film could break the record for the most awards won by a single film, and the movie could still miss out on one win to do so. Three films currently hold the record for the most Oscar wins with 11 each - they are Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Advertisement

Advertisement