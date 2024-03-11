Lorraine spilled the beans on her prank in her ITV show this morning. (Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly says she "felt like a toddler" while taking part in a prank for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Scottish TV host, 64, was featured on the show's "Get Out Me Ear" prank, which puts Ant and Dec in the ear of a celebrity who must follow their every instruction. On Saturday's (9 March) show, Kelly was instructed to head into a department store where she played bagpipes on the escalator, drank prosecco from high heels and ate dry cereal from her handbag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On her eponymous show this morning (11 March) Kelly spilled the beans on the behind-the-scenes of the Oxford Street prank - and how she felt throughout her impromptu shenanigans.

"I got to spend Saturday night with Ant and Dec this weekend," she said. "It was really really good fun - I was a wee bit like a toddler who'd been given lots of blue Smarties.

"I was just waiting for somebody to say 'enough' because they were getting me to do really naughty things. It's hilarious, the only thing is I don't honestly think I can ever go back to that shop.

"Hopefully I'm allowed back in; it's incredible what I got away with, a bit worrying really."

Advertisement

Advertisement