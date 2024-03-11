ITV star Lorraine Kelly felt "like a toddler" after Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway prank in John Lewis

Lorraine Kelly was seen undressing and fondline mannequins at John Lewis in Oxford Street - under orders from Ant and Dec.
David George
By David George
3 minutes ago
Lorraine spilled the beans on her prank in her ITV show this morning. (Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)Lorraine spilled the beans on her prank in her ITV show this morning. (Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)
Lorraine spilled the beans on her prank in her ITV show this morning. (Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly says she "felt like a toddler" while taking part in a prank for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Scottish TV host, 64, was featured on the show's "Get Out Me Ear" prank, which puts Ant and Dec in the ear of a celebrity who must follow their every instruction. On Saturday's (9 March) show, Kelly was instructed to head into a department store where she played bagpipes on the escalator, drank prosecco from high heels and ate dry cereal from her handbag.

On her eponymous show this morning (11 March) Kelly spilled the beans on the behind-the-scenes of the Oxford Street prank - and how she felt throughout her impromptu shenanigans.

"I got to spend Saturday night with Ant and Dec this weekend," she said. "It was really really good fun - I was a wee bit like a toddler who'd been given lots of blue Smarties.

"I was just waiting for somebody to say 'enough' because they were getting me to do really naughty things. It's hilarious, the only thing is I don't honestly think I can ever go back to that shop.

"Hopefully I'm allowed back in; it's incredible what I got away with, a bit worrying really."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be placed on hiatus when the current series comes to an end, but this has been done in the past - with the show usually returning with a revamped format. Kelly's appearance comes after her singing her heart out on ITV's The Masked Singer, where she was unmasked as Owl halfway through the competition.

Related topics:ITVJohn Lewis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.