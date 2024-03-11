ITV star Lorraine Kelly felt "like a toddler" after Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway prank in John Lewis
ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly says she "felt like a toddler" while taking part in a prank for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
The Scottish TV host, 64, was featured on the show's "Get Out Me Ear" prank, which puts Ant and Dec in the ear of a celebrity who must follow their every instruction. On Saturday's (9 March) show, Kelly was instructed to head into a department store where she played bagpipes on the escalator, drank prosecco from high heels and ate dry cereal from her handbag.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On her eponymous show this morning (11 March) Kelly spilled the beans on the behind-the-scenes of the Oxford Street prank - and how she felt throughout her impromptu shenanigans.
"I got to spend Saturday night with Ant and Dec this weekend," she said. "It was really really good fun - I was a wee bit like a toddler who'd been given lots of blue Smarties.
"I was just waiting for somebody to say 'enough' because they were getting me to do really naughty things. It's hilarious, the only thing is I don't honestly think I can ever go back to that shop.
"Hopefully I'm allowed back in; it's incredible what I got away with, a bit worrying really."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be placed on hiatus when the current series comes to an end, but this has been done in the past - with the show usually returning with a revamped format. Kelly's appearance comes after her singing her heart out on ITV's The Masked Singer, where she was unmasked as Owl halfway through the competition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.