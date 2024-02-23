Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorraine Kelly shared the “very sad” news following the sudden death of Radio Orkney presenter Dave Gray. Taking to Instagram the ITV presenter, 64, shared an image of the radio host along with the caption: “Just heard the very sad news that @bbcradioorkney legend Dave Gray has died.”

“I saw him just two weeks ago when I was in #Orkney and we had a great chat. He will be sorely missed - my sincere condolences to his family and all of his friends.”

The former BBC Radio Orkney star was confirmed to have died on Thursday (February 22) following a short illness with the broadcaster paying tribute to the presenter. BBC Radio Orkney announced the news on their official Facebook page and wrote: "Everyone at BBC Radio Orkney is grieving the sudden loss of our friend and colleague Dave Gray, who died on Wednesday following a short illness. For three decades Dave was the heart and soul of the BBC in Orkney and we will miss him terribly.”

Dave Gray had been radio presenter on the station for over 30 years. He hosted the show Around Orkney and was a hit with listeners garnering many fans over the years.

After the news was announced messages of condolences flooded social media. One person wrote on Lorraine Kelly's post: “He was a huge part of our community. The voice of Orkney.” Another added “Still in shock. Happy he got his campervan conversion finished and got his trip around Ireland in it, but sad his plans to do Europe never came to fruition. I’ll miss him”