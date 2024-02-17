Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Masked Singer is coming to a dramatic end tonight (February 17), with the final three characters battling it out to win the coveted trophy and title of grand champion.

Presented by Joel Dommett, along with celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, the competition has been keeping viewers entertained since it kicked off in January. There have been nine celebrities unmasked so far, with shock reveals including Lorraine Kelly, Shirley Ballas and Nicky Campbell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just three finalists left in the competition there are plenty of theories and rumours about their identites swirling around. Here's everything you need to know about who The Masked Singer finalists 2024 are expected to be.

Who are The Masked Singer finalists 2024?

The 12 finalists have been whittled down to just three contestants: Bigfoot, Cricket and Piranha. Only one will be crowned the champion. Here are the latest fan theories about who lies behind the mask.

Bigfoot

Bigfoot is believed to be Alex Brooker (Photo: ITV)

The cuddly character has warmed viewers hearts, with current fan theories pointing towards TV presenter Alex Brooker. Bigfoot always appears with his foot in a cast, which could be a hint towards the show Brooker appears on called The Last Leg or could be a nod to his prosthetic leg.

Cricket

Cricket, The Masked Singer (Photo: ITV)

This bug has been keeping audiences and the judges guessing throughout. Davina McCall suggested Cricket could be JLS's Marvin Humes, Mo proposed Levi Roots, and Olly Murs considered Lemar. Fans however are convinced that Cricket is a member of the boyband Blue with some suggesting he is Duncan James or his bandmate Simon Webbe.

Piranha

Piranha on The Masked Singer (Photo: ITV)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This fish has been killing it with the judges and viewers alike. The judges described Piranha as one of the "best singers of the series", with fans having a strong theory about who could be behind the mask.

The latest rumour comes following last week's semi-final, with the top guess going to Shayne Ward, as the Coronation Street actor is also a talented singer who won X Factor in 2005.

Whilst other theories have hinted at McFly's Danny Jones after a clue revealed Piranha's wife was a former Miss England, McFly's album Motion in the Ocean and the choice of a Michael Bolton song, with Jones being from the city Bolton.

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer 2024?

Nine celebrities have been unmasked so far on The Masked Singer, with some high profile faces behind those colourful characters. Here is who has been revealed so far:

Week 1 - Weather was revealed to be Dionne Warwick

Week 2 - Chicken Caesar was revealed to be Alexander Armstrong

Week 3 - Rat was revealed to be Shirley Ballas

Week 4 - Bubble Tea was revealed to be Julia Sawalha

Week 5 - Owl was revealed to be Lorraine Kelly

Week 6 - Maypole was revealed to be Melody Thornton

Week 6 - Dippy Egg was revealed to be Nicky Campbell

Week 7 - Eiffel Tower was revealed to be Tiffany Darwish

Week 7 - Air Fryer was revealed to be Keala Settle

When is The Masked Singer final?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Masked Singer final will kick off tonight (February 17) on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.20pm. There is no grand prize for the person who takes home the crown, instead they win a trophy and the title of champion.