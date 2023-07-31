Lorraine Kelly is a regular fixture on ITV where she hosts her popular morning show Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly has been a familiar face on our morning TV screens for decades, but how much do we really know about the ITV daytime star?

The Scottish journalist and presenter is best known for her self-titled show Lorraine, which airs on ITV, however, fans have been wondering where she is lately after the host revealed she was taking an extended summer break. As well as being on the air, Kelly also carries out extensive charity work, which earned her an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2012 and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2020.

So, how long has Lorraine Kelly been on TV, who is her husband and what is her net worth? Here’s everything you need to know about the daytime TV star.

How long has Lorraine Kelly been on TV?

In February 2023, Kelly celebrated 40 years of being on TV. The presenter began her career as a journalist working as a researcher for BBC Scotland in 1983 and moved to an on-screen reporter role on TVam in 1984. In 1990 she became a presenter on Good Morning Britain and in 1993 she helped launch GMTV.

Lorraine Kelly marked 40 years of being on TV in February 2023 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kelly got her own self-titled morning show Lorraine in 2010 which replaced GMTV and has been airing ever since covering topics such as news, showbiz, fashion, health and celebrity interviews.

To celebrate four decades on the air she shared a post on Instagram from her “Golden Days” presenting on TVam. Her caption read: “FORTY years ago saw the launch of TVam. I started as Scottish correspondent in 1984 - and lucky enough to present the show from 1989 with Mike Morris - a kind, lovely fella and a total pro. Sadly missed. Golden Days.”

Kelly has recently taken an extended summer break from her ITV morning show, whilst it’s normal for presenters to take a summer break the host shared with fans on 24 July that her 81-year-old mother Anne had been admitted to hospital. Taking to social media, Kelly thanked the “fabulous” NHS workers who were caring for her mum.

How old is she?

Kelly was born on 20 November, 1959 making her 63- years- old.

What is her real name?

In 2021 fans picked up that Kelly had a different surname to her TV persona. The presenter shared a photo on social media which showed her Covid vaccination card. They spotted that in the name section Kelly was named as “Lorraine Smith”, not Lorraine Kelly.

Who is her husband?

Kelly has been married to cameraman Steve Smith since 1992. The couple first met when Smith worked as a cameraman on TVam and have been inseparable ever since.

Sharing the secret to their happy marriage in an interview with the Mirror, Kelly said: “Steve does all the cooking. I’ll tidy up but I can’t cook to save my life.” She adds: “He picks up the slack and always has. I couldn’t do what I do if it weren’t for him. He makes me laugh an awful lot. He’s very kind and a brilliant dad.”

Rosie Kelly, Lorraine Kelly and Steven Smith in 2014 (Photo: Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)

Who is her daughter Rosie Smith?

Kelly has one daughter, Rosie Smith, who was born in June 1994 and recently celebrated her 29th birthday. Smith attended Dundee High School before going on to study journalism at Edinburgh Napier University. She is a journalist and podcaster who is best known for her recent podcast “What If?” which she hosts alongside her mum and has written content for publications including The Daily Mail, The Sun and HELLO!.

What is her net worth?