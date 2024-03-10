'This Morning' presenter Alison Hammond. Photo by ITV.

Alison Hammond has spoken out for the first time about the new 'This Morning' new hosts after rumours that she had been 'snubbed' by ITV bosses for the coveted role.

The TV host, aged 49, hosts the ITV daytime show alongside Dermot O'Leary every Friday, but she also fronts some of the industry's other biggest shows of the moment such as Channel 4's 'The Great British Bake Off' and ITV's 'For the Love of Dogs'.

Hammond, who first joined the 'This Morning' team in 2003 as a segment presenter, was reportedly offered a huge pay rise to replace Willoughby and be the face of the show four times a week, but she said in a new interview that she was happy to remain presenting the show exclusively on Fridays and 'never wanted' more.

She told The Sunday Times Magazine: "We're the Friday guys! We love being Friday guys!" When asked if there was any discussion about doing more than she does currently, she said: "Absolutely not. How could I? live in Birmingham and do 'Bake Off' and 'For the Love of Dogs'. I never wanted that job.

Touching on the staffing problems which were created following Schofield's sudden departure amid controversy caused by his reportedly strained relationship with Willoughby, followed by details of an affair with a colleague, she said: "Last year we did extra because we were going through issues, but Cat and Ben will save that show."

She said: "As for said 'issues'... Listen. I don't want to get into salacious gossip. All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that's the last thing I would want to speak about."

Shephard and Deeley are set to make their 'This Morning' presenting debut tomorrow (Monday March 11). A post on X (formerly Twitter), on the official 'This Morning' account said: "There's excitement brewing in the studio... Tune in this Monday from 10am as we welcome @benshephard and @catdeeley!"

Speaking about her new job on 'The Morning' back in February, Deeley said: "'This Morning' is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative and joyful – like all the greatest friendships.

"'This Morning' is and always will be the viewer’s show. Ben and I both know how much people love it, and with the help of an amazing team of people, we’re going to do our best to take care of it."

Shephard, who previously hosted ITV breakfast show 'Good Morning Britain' for 10 years, said: "This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of 'This Morning'. It's an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job.

'For the last ten years I've been waking up with our ITV daytime audience on GMB and I now look forward to spending time with Cat. . . welcoming the viewers home after the school run or from their early morning routines, with a cup of tea and a mix of everything that makes 'This Morning' so loved."