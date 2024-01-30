Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Hammond has been revealed as the new presenter of ITV's For The Love of Dogs, after the death of Paul O'Grady.

Alison will set tails wagging as she heads to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to help animals in their care look for a new place to live. The six-part series will tell the stories of some of the latest arrivals at Battersea, as Alison helps Battersea’s expert staff and volunteers to take care of the animals and get them ready for their potential new owners.

Alison said: "I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all. I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

ITV's commissioning editor Satmohan Panesar said: "We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a new champion in Alison Hammond. As Paul O'Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves, but the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us. We can't wait to welcome back the series with Alison; there will be all the fun and warmth that our viewers have come to expect whilst continuing to showcase the wonderful and important work done by the incredible team at Battersea.”

Battersea chief executive Peter Laurie said: “Everyone at Battersea is excited to embark upon a brand-new series of For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond. Over the last 12 years, For the Love of Dogs has shared with viewers the love and expert care Battersea dedicates to all the animals that need our help. Alongside our beloved ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady, we've enjoyed showing how much joy rescue animals can give, and we’re pleased we can continue to shine a light on the work our charity undertakes every day to improve the lives of dogs and cats. We’re looking forward to welcoming Alison to Battersea and introducing her to the incredible animals in our care as we help them on their journey to finding loving, new homes.”