Britain's Got Talent comedian Allan Finnegan has announced he has been given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Photo by GoFundMe/Allan Finnegan.

Britain's Got Talent star Allan Finnegan has announced he has been given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that is now "untreatable".

Finnegan, aged 56, who is a Baptist minister was a semi finalist in the 2020 series of the show, which sees members of the public showcasing their talents in the hope of winning the show and also spot at the annual Royal Variety Performance. Finnegan impressed judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams with his stand-up comedy act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was two years after his appearance on the show that Finnegan noticed a problem with his eyesight and, after seeking medical attention from his doctor, was told he had tumours in both his eyes. One tumour was deemed not to be serious but the other was found to be ocular melanoma, a rare form of cancer. He's now hoping people can help him raise the £50,000 needed so that he can have specialist treatment which may extend his life.

The dad-of-two initially had treatment for the cancerous tumour, but further tests revealed he has a gene which meant the cancer was likely to return and spread to the liver. The comedian, from Netherton, West Midlands, had been splitting his time between performing comedy routines and religious ceremonies after his time on the show.

He told the Liverpool Echo that he knew something was wrong with him when he started seeing flashes of light. He said: "I got diagnosed with eye cancer two years ago in December, which I'd never heard of. I was treated just after Christmas that year. It went well but the biopsy looked at my genes - if you’ve got a certain type of gene, there’s quite a high chance of cancer returning, and when it does, it usually is in the liver.

"Then in December last year, something showed up. I had to go back. It confirmed it had spread. I went to a consultant just after Christmas. He confirmed it was untreatable."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finnegan, who has a wife Joyce, daughters Beccy and Rachael, and a baby grandson, went on to say that he found it extremely difficult to tell his family the news. "Watching my wife and kids cry, seeing other people cry, that makes me more emotional," he said.

Finnegan has mostly stopped both his comedy and church work since his diagnosis, and has performed ten comedy gigs in the last two years. He said in the Liverpool Echo interview: “Because of my eye, I couldn't drive for a while so I had to cancel my bookings. While that was happening I lost my confidence on stage. When I could drive again, I didn't want it. I knew that I could do it but I was scared to. I’ve only done 10 gigs in two years and they’ve been ones I can't get out of like fundraisers. I can't say I've given up but I've sort of shied away.

Instead, Finnegan is focusing on his health and is hoping to raise enough funds for specialist treatment for himself which isn't available on the NHS. Chemosaturation therapy, which is said to saturate the liver and targets tumours, costs £50,000, and so the reality TV star gas set up a GoFundMe page to ask people to help him raise the funds he needs to access the treatment. Writing on the page, he said: "I was diagnosed with ocular melanoma 2 years ago and was treated successfully but unfortunately it has now metastasised into my liver and is incurable.

"I’ve been given 12 months but could extend this by receiving Chemosaturation Therapy, directly to the liver (Delcath). This would give me some valuable time with my family, friends and new 3 month old grandson, Albie. The treatment costs £50,000 per dose and I’ve been advised that I’ll need at least 3. Thank you so much for taking time to read this. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Be blessed Allan."

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of writing, on the morning on Wednesday February 7, more than £46,000 had been donated to the page by Finnegan's fans. In a follow-up post from earlier in the month he thanked people for their support. "As a family we are completely blown away by the love and support we have received from you all over the past few weeks. Particularly since setting up our Go fund me page today. You have all been so kind and generous at a time when money is tight for everyone. We are so emotionally overwhelmed, humbled and blessed by your kindness," he wrote.