The world of rock ‘n’ roll and gardening collided on Friday as viewers of the BBC Two series “Gardeners’ World” were treated to a trip to the home of U2 bassist Adam Clayton.

The episode, which is available now through the BBC iPlayer service, saw host Adam Frost take a trip near Dublin to visit the property that Clayton had lived at since five years old, having bought the 17 acres of land back in the 1980s, after the band’s success with “The Joshua Tree” - one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

The property is also located a short distance from where Clayton attended the St Columbia College, a boarding school based in Whitechurch. The garden is full of magnolia trees, rhododendrons and camellia flowers. the bassist said he “felt solace outside” and that it gave him peace.

Speaking about the property, Clayton admitted that he has a cursory knowledge of gardening but after decades of taking an overrun plot of land into what it is now, with more than 4,000 trees over the past 30 years.

"It takes my mind out of myself," said the star. "I start to see the colours, see the form and I just go into a different world. "