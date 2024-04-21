Gardeners’ World fans surprised as U2 bassist Adam Clayton invites the BBC Two show to his Dublin garden
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The world of rock ‘n’ roll and gardening collided on Friday as viewers of the BBC Two series “Gardeners’ World” were treated to a trip to the home of U2 bassist Adam Clayton.
The episode, which is available now through the BBC iPlayer service, saw host Adam Frost take a trip near Dublin to visit the property that Clayton had lived at since five years old, having bought the 17 acres of land back in the 1980s, after the band’s success with “The Joshua Tree” - one of the biggest selling albums of all time.
The property is also located a short distance from where Clayton attended the St Columbia College, a boarding school based in Whitechurch. The garden is full of magnolia trees, rhododendrons and camellia flowers. the bassist said he “felt solace outside” and that it gave him peace.
Speaking about the property, Clayton admitted that he has a cursory knowledge of gardening but after decades of taking an overrun plot of land into what it is now, with more than 4,000 trees over the past 30 years.
"It takes my mind out of myself," said the star. "I start to see the colours, see the form and I just go into a different world. "
Presenter Adam Frost thoroughly enjoyed exploring the garden. He described it as "magical" and was seriously impressed by the re-establishment of the river, which he referred to as the "heartbeat" of the garden. He also mentioned that the garden felt like a different world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.