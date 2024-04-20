Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV tonight with a new batch of acts hoping to impress the judges and make it through to the live semi-finals. This year saw our judges break the record for the most gold buzzers, with Bruno Tonioli breaking his in his excitement.

The winner of BGT receives a whopping cash prize of £250,000 as well as the opportunity to perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Performance. Past acts including Susan Boyle and Diversity have gone to build impressive careers, so who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2023 and who are all the BGT winners? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

The winner for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 was Viggo Venn. The Norwegian was crowned after winning the public vote in the finale, the comedian, who self-describes himself as a “clown”, is well known on the comedy circuit and regularly performs in pubs and clubs in London. Before winning BGT he won the New Act of the Year 2022 in London and was named runner up in the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of The Year 2022.

Britain’s Got Talent - full list of winners

There appears to be a strong theme for which type of act wins Britain’s Got Talent. Here is the full list of all the winners from season 16 to season one.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 - Comedian Viggo Venn

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 - Comedian Axel Blake

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 - Comedian and piano player, Jon Courtenay

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 - Singer Colin Thackery

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 - Comedian Lost Voices Guy

Britain’s Got Talent 2017 - Pianist Tokio Myers

Britain’s Got Talent 2016 - Magician Richard Jones

Britain’s Got Talent 2015 - Dog trainer Jules O'Dwyer

Britain’s Got Talent 2014 - Boyband Collabro

Britain’s Got Talent 2013 - Hungarian shadow theatre group Attraction

Britain’s Got Talent 2012 - Dog trick act Ashley and Pudsey

Britain’s Got Talent 2011 - Singer Jai McDowell

Britain’s Got Talent 2010 - Gymnastics group Spelbound

Britain’s Got Talent 2009 - Dance group Diversity

Britain’s Got Talent 2008 - George Sampson

Britain’s Got Talent 2007 - Singer Paul Potts

Has anyone become famous from Britain's Got Talent?

The most famous act from Britain’s Got Talent is Susan Boyle. The Scottish singer wowed the judges with her rendition of “I dreamed a dream” from musical Les Misérables and became an overnight sensation. Despite losing out on winning to dance group Diversity, Boyle has established an impressive career selling over 25 million albums.

Diversity have also became a household name since their win. The dance group performed at the closing ceremony for the London Olympics and have toured around the world, with their latest tour their biggest yet. It kicked in off in 2023 and will finish in 2024, whilst group member Ashley Banjo has enjoyed solo success and appeared on Dancing on Ice.

