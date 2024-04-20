Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new season of Britain’s Got Talent is finally here, with some of the UK’s most talented people hoping to win over our judges and get the golden buzzer of approval.

Hosts Ant and Dec are back, alongside our line-up of judges, as they view acts from around the world hoping to impress with their unique talents. There will be plenty of dramatic scenes on the cards, with season 17 of the ITV competition already setting a new record for the most golden buzzer acts in its history.

Here’s everything you need to know about what time Britain’s Got Talent is on TV tonight, who will be returning as judges and when you can watch the next episode.

What time does Britain’s Got Talent start?

Britain’s Got Talent will start on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (April 20) at 7.30pm, ending at 8.55pm. The first episode will feature the auditions and is already expected to be a hit, with BGT sending a record number of acts through to the live rounds.

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

Newest judge Bruno Tonioli is returning to the line-up for the second time alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Tonioli joined the team after David Walliams' shock exit in November 2022.

Why did David Walliams leave Britain’s Got Talent?

Walliams, who had been part of the line-up for ten years, left BGT after he faced backlash when it was revealed he had made derogatory and sexually explicit comments about contestants during auditions in 2020.

Following the revelation he issued a statement apologising, Walliams said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Walliams sued Fremantle, the producer of Britain's Got Talent, for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. The production company issued an apology in November 2023, after they reached an “amicable resolution”.

When is the next episode of Britain’s Got Talent on?

Fans won’t have long to wait until the next episode of Britain’s Got Talent, with episode two airing tomorrow night (Sunday, April 21) on ITV1 and ITVX from 7.40pm to 9pm.

