Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain’s Got Talent will be back on ITV tonight (April 20), with some of the most talented people in the UK and from around the world competing to impress the judges and get the golden buzzer of approval.

Judges, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were blown away with the talent on display this year, with a record number of acts being put straight through to the live finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Tonioli even caused chaos after he broke his golden buzzer due to pressing it in excitement. So, what is the golden buzzer and what happens if it gets pressed? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent?

The golden buzzer was first introduced to Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. It is pressed by a judge or host during an audition when they decide they want a particular act to go straight through to the live shows. This year there is a new twist for the golden buzzer with BGT judges and hosts Ant and Dec now having nine golden buzzers between them - which is nearly double than last year’s five.

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV with hosts Ant & Dec and judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli. (Photo: ITV)

What happens when you get a golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent?

If you get a golden buzzer from one of the judges you are automatically sent through to the live semi-finals and are in with the chance of winning the grand prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Has Simon Cowell ever hit the golden buzzer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, judges Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell both revealed that they hit their golden buzzers on the first day of this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions. In a video shared on the BGT Instagram, Cowell teased with fans: "I've just pressed my Golden Buzzer and I'm so excited."

In an earlier post on Instagram for BGT 2023, he also took to Instagram to celebrate its introduction in the show. He wrote: “When we introduced the golden buzzer, we had no idea the impact it would have on so many people. It has become such an incredible part of our show.”

What time does Britain’s Got Talent start tonight?

Britain’s Got Talent will start tonight (April 20), on ITV1 at 7.30pm. The episode will feature the best acts from the London and Manchester auditions, with a record number of golden buzzers being awarded by the judges.