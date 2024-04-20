The Witcher: Netflix cancel major series after it renews final season and reveals new cast line-up without Henry Cavill
Netflix have revealed the end is in sight for one of its most popular TV shows. The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, but the streaming platform has confirmed these two will be the last.
The news comes after it was revealed in July 2023 that production had been delayed. Netflix have now revealed that season 4 has started production and shared a sneak peek of the new cast line-up following the departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia which was announced by the streaming platform in October 2022. Cavill had played the role for the first three seasons.
Is The Witcher cancelled?
The Witcher will continue for season 4 and season 5 but Netflix have confirmed that these will be the final seasons for one of its most successful shows.
Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?
Cavill’s departure from The Witcher was revealed by Netflix in October 2022, much to disappointment of fans. Announcing he would be leaving the show in a statement, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.
“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him - enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”
Who is taking over from Henry Cavill in The Witcher?
Liam Hemsworth will be stepping in to take over from Cavill in the role of Geralt. Netflix have released a video of a table read for season 4, giving fans their first glimpse at the new actor’s take on the lead character. It also featured new cast members including: Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Cassie Clare and Mahesh Jadu.
When will The Witcher season 4 be released?
Production for The Witcher season 4 is currently under way, and it’s expected that the news series will be available to watch in summer 2025.
