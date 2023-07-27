Henry Cavill, a self-confessed Warhammer geek, will star in an Amazon Prime series based on the game

Amazon Prime announced it was moving forward with a Warhammer series for Prime Video that could be the start of a major media franchise after acquiring the rights to the Games Workshop property.

Henry Cavill, who is hanging up his steel sword and stepping away from The Witcher after season three, is expected to lead the cast of the upcoming Prime series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cavill, who is also known for playing Superman in several DC movies, is a big fan of Warhammer and has been involved with the tabletop game for years, but said that it took him a long time to be open about his love of The Hobby.

He said that he enjoys the escapism he finds in the game and that he has been playing and reading the books since he was 10.

With the surprising news coming last year that Cavill was leaving The Witcher to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, he has been freed up to lead the Prime series.

Amazon Prime is adapting the Warhammer 40K tabletop game into a TV series

Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher?

Cavill shared the news that he was leaving The Witcher in October 2022, saying: “Alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Cavill’s reason for leaving the show has not been confirmed, but it had been rumoured that disputes with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was a factor.

The Witcher's Henry Cavill will star in Amazon Prime's Warhammer 40K series

What is Henry Cavill’s Warhammer series?

Amazon announced this month that it had secured the TV rights to Warhammer 40,000 (40K) and will adapt the incredibly popular tabletop game.

Games Workshop developed Warhammer in 1983, and the first edition of the sub-game 40K came out in 1987 - today there are around 2.4 million 40K players globally. The game has also given rise to a huge novel series, with more than 350 books set in the Warhammer universe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon’s agreement covers rights to film and TV adaptations of Warhammer games, and the streamer is expected to follow the Prime Video show with a film franchise.

Cavill’s role in the franchise is currently unknown and he has been rumoured to play various prolific characters from the games including The Emperor of Mankind, Commissar Gaunt, and Constantine Valdor.

What else is Henry Cavill starring in after The Witcher?

Aside from the Warhammer series with Amazon, Cavill has plenty of other projects in the works.

Henry Cavill will lend his voice to the upcoming video game Squadron 42, alongside fellow acclaimed actors Gary Oldman, Mark Hamill, Mark Strong, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is also slated to star as Don Tillman in romantic drama The Rosie Project, and will take on an unknown role in new Guy Ritchie war comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.