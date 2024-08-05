Monty Don urges gardeners to 'cut back' in his August jobs for the garden - and reveals how to get free plants
While August gardens offer abundance, gardening guru Monty Don is urging people to cut back - literally. In this month’s blog post the Gardeners’ World lead presenter offers his advice on the jobs people should be tackling in August, including one that will bring ‘crispness’ back to your green space.
Among the many items on a long list of tasks to be completed, the horticulturalist recommends cutting long grass and hedges, deadheading dahlias, pruning lavender, and taking cuttings. Not only will these jobs tidy up your garden right now, your efforts will also benefit your garden next year.
When it comes to cutting long grasses and wildflower meadows, doing so now will mean “fallen flower seeds can make contact and germinate,” says Monty. When it comes to hedges, he advises “summer pruning results in slower, less vigorous regrowth than a winter trim so clip hedges to the height and shape that you wish them to remain for the rest of the year”.
Lavender needs pruning every year to avoid what Monty calls “woody, leggy plants” and this month is the time to do it, warning not to wait for seed heads to form or flowers to turn brown. The 69-year-old says: “The best time to do this is as soon as the flowers start to fade, which, depending on the variety, can be any time between midsummer and the end of August.”
Deadheading your dahlias now will result in plenty more blooms before the year is out. Monty says: “Dahlias will keep producing new flowers well into autumn as long as they are deadheaded regularly.”
And for more flowers next year - and extra plants for next to nothing - be your own future friend by taking cuttings. Monty included another tip for even more bonus free flowers in this months round-up, urging readers to “collect seeds”. He added: “Not only will this give you dozens of free plants for future years but also means you are collecting seed from plants that have adapted and thrive within the particular conditions of your garden - so are best suited to growing there.”
At Longmeadow, Monty is taking his own advice, informing his readers: “The long grass on the cricket pitch and in the orchard is cut and gathered and then kept mown short for the rest of the summer. All the hedges are cut too.”
Fortunately for most of us, this job probably won’t take quite as long to complete in our own homes as in Monty’s Herefordshire garden, with the hedges apparently taking two people about 10 working days to do - replacing, according to Monty, “the shagginess of late July with a crispness that adds new life and energy to the place”.
