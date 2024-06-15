Monty Don will be going on a UK-wide tour in November (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Both expert gardeners and green-fingered novices alike are invited to what is expected to be ‘the ultimate Monty Don experience’.

Perhaps Britain’s most beloved TV gardening figure will be hitting the road later this year, bringing his passion for everything plants and nature right to his many fans.

In a social media announcement on Friday (15 June), garden guru Monty Don himself announced details of his plan to travel the country with Fane Productions in November 2024, for a series of talk events. “I shall be doing a tour, visiting towns and cities right across the UK and in Ireland,” he told his Instagram followers. “And I very much hope to see you there.”

According to Fane Productions, the tour series - called ‘An Audience with Monty Don’ - will let fans join the Gardeners' World presenter “as he shares his passion for gardens and the unique role they play in human inspiration and wellbeing”. His last tour, in 2022, was a sell-out, the production company added.

Don has a TV career spanning more than 30 years, and since 2011 has hosted the popular BBC series from his own garden in Herefordshire, Longmeadow. “Monty is heading back out on tour where he will share tales from his career in gardening, detail his favourite gardens - both ancient and modern, and reveal how he fell in love with the natural world. Discover how he created his beautiful garden at Longmeadow, the gardening practices he considers to be the most useful and important, and the magical impact of the changing of the seasons on each part of the garden.”

The talks will have something for seasoned gardeners and green-fingered novices alike, Fane Productions promise, and will be a “timely and thought-provoking” celebration of the ever-surprising and comforting presence of nature. “This is the ultimate Monty Don experience.”

The Instagram announcement revealed that Don has some celebrity fans as well. Amongst the thralls of nature and garden lovers commenting that they had managed to secure their ticket or asking whether he would consider visiting other locations, The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins posted: “Can’t wait”.

But how do you know where your closest show will be, and how can you score tickets? Here’s everything you need to know:

Where will Monty Don be visiting?

Here is the full list of where Monty will be visiting on his November tour:

1 November - Forum Theatre, Malvern

3 November - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

4 November - Barbican, London

6 November - Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool

10 November - The Lowry, Salford Quays (Greater Manchester)

11 November - York Barbican, York

12 November - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

15 November - Swansea Arena, Swansea

17 November - New Theatre, Oxford

18 November - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

19 November - The Anvil, Basingstoke

20 November - Brighton Dome, Brighton

23 November - The Great Hall, Exeter

24 November - Hall for Cornwall, Truro (two shows)

26 November - The Forum, Bath

27 November - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

29 November - Ipswich Regent Theatre, Ipswich

30 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge (two shows)

2 December - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

How can you get a ticket?

Although there was relatively little publicity about the tour up until recently, tickets appear to have been available for some time. They’re going fast, and some shows seem to have sold out already. But there are still plenty of shows with tickets available - even if it’s just a few.