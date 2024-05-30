Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Your Home Made Perfect BBC show and spin-off series Your Garden Made Perfect have been axed.

Fans of the BBC show Your Home Made Perfect need to brace themselves as it has been axed. As if that wasn’t devastating enough for them, the garden spin off show, Your Garden Made Perfect has also been shelved.

The BBC show Your Home Made Perfect, which ran for four series, was fronted by Angela Scanlon. For those of you who are not familiar with it, it allowed homeowners to essentially try before they buy when it came to the remodelling of their home. Two designers went head-to-head and pitched their plans to the homeowners who have to choose which one they prefer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homeowners are able to ‘try before they buy’ thanks to virtual reality technology so they can see what their home might look like before committing to a design. Fans have been quick to react to the BBC axing the show and one wrote: “Noooooooooooooo! (Although I’d quite like to see a similar idea but with people who have bugger all money to spend). #YourHomeMadePerfect

The BBC show Your Home Made Perfect has attracted criticism in the past when actress Jill Halfpenny and her teenage son Harvey were featured in the show. Jill is best known for her roles in Coronation Street and EastEnders and won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

The Your Home Made Perfect BBC show (presented by Angela Scanlon) and spin-off series Your Garden Made Perfect have been axed. Picture: BBC/Remakable TV

Fans were not happy that actress Jill Halfpenny rather than a ‘normal’ homeowner was featured in the TV programme and took to X with their thoughts. One said: “Why not go into a single mothers house who can’t afford to feed her kids properly let alone buy a picture frame. I’m pretty sure Jill Halfpenny can afford to hire someone to remodel her home.”

Although Jill Halfpenny was criticised by fans of Your Home Made Perfect, the actress reportedly paid for the renovations. Despite the criticism, some fans were happy to see Jill on the show and commented: “And also Jill and Harvey seem like genuinely nice people who did not have insane demands and expectations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad