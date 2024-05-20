The Channel 5 game show Puzzling has reportedly been axed after just one series.

Channel 5’s game show Puzzling, fronted by TV historian Lucy Worsley, has reportedly been axed after just one series. In September 2023, viewers criticised Lucy for lacking charisma. One person shared their thoughts on social media and said: “No atmosphere, Lucy Worsley, no charisma and not a quiz show host.

“Given up on this after 2.5 editions. Can’t believe it’s actually still a thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV historian Lucy Worsley had previously told The Sun that she was nervous about talking on the new project and said: “I’m a wreck, an utter heap of nerves. This is all new to me, and the pressure of it is extraordinary.

“There are so many things that could go wrong, for the contestants but also for me.

“I’m under huge pressure to get the question out quickly but correctly. It’s been a real joy, but also terrifying.

“Normally I’m out with a very small crew stuck on a rainy street corner in Edinburgh. I’m not used to working with such a large complex team in such a big TV studio.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV historian Lucy Worsley is best known for presenting documentaries on the BBC such as British History’s Biggest Fibs, Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors, A Very British Murder and the Suffragettes.

Lucy who describes herself on her website as “by day Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces, and by night a writer of history books,” has written a novel called ‘The Austen Girls’ for younger readers, which is about Jane Austen turning detective, and has also penned a biography about Queen Victoria.