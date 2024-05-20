Channel 5’s game show Puzzling hosted by TV historian Lucy Worsley, has reportedly been axed
Channel 5’s game show Puzzling, fronted by TV historian Lucy Worsley, has reportedly been axed after just one series. In September 2023, viewers criticised Lucy for lacking charisma. One person shared their thoughts on social media and said: “No atmosphere, Lucy Worsley, no charisma and not a quiz show host.
“Given up on this after 2.5 editions. Can’t believe it’s actually still a thing.”
TV historian Lucy Worsley had previously told The Sun that she was nervous about talking on the new project and said: “I’m a wreck, an utter heap of nerves. This is all new to me, and the pressure of it is extraordinary.
“There are so many things that could go wrong, for the contestants but also for me.
“I’m under huge pressure to get the question out quickly but correctly. It’s been a real joy, but also terrifying.
“Normally I’m out with a very small crew stuck on a rainy street corner in Edinburgh. I’m not used to working with such a large complex team in such a big TV studio.”
TV historian Lucy Worsley is best known for presenting documentaries on the BBC such as British History’s Biggest Fibs, Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors, A Very British Murder and the Suffragettes.
Lucy who describes herself on her website as “by day Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces, and by night a writer of history books,” has written a novel called ‘The Austen Girls’ for younger readers, which is about Jane Austen turning detective, and has also penned a biography about Queen Victoria.
Lucy Worsley is married to architect Mark Hines and the couple married in 2011. She has previously spoken about having to sign a prenuptial agreement which prevented her from competing in Strictly Come Dancing and in 2014, said: “When I got married three years ago, my husband, who’s a very wise man, made me sign a contract saying I would never be on Strictly Come Dancing. Partly because they always run off with their professional dance partner and partly because he thought it would be really bad for me- I love sequins and showing off a bit too much already.”
