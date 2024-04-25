Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of popular Channel 4 TV show 24 Hours in A&E are set to be very disappointed after production has reportedly stopped on the programme and there are now fears that it is going to be axed. Plans to film new episodes in the autumn are said to have been shelved.

The Daily Mail reported that “According to an email obtained by Broadcast, The Garden, the production crew behind the show, informed staff on Wednesday that filming would not be going ahead as planned. The email reportedly said that they ‘offered the channel every measure we could to try and avert it, but I’m afraid we weren’t able to avoid it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4 show 24 Hours in A&E has been a fan favourite since 2011 and followed what happened every day in the A&E of St George’s Accident and Emergency Department and more recently in Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Whilst we’re not filming more new episodes this autumn, we have a high number of recently filmed but not yet aired episodes, which means we’ll continue to bring all the behind-the-scenes access from Queen’s Medical Centre Nottingham’s A&E department.

“Channel 4 always looks to provide a mix of new shows and familiar returners and 25 Hours in A&E remains an important part of that distinctive blend. We’ll make a recommission decision at an appropriate time, once we’ve aired more of the episodes we have already filmed.”

Although Paddy McGuiness’s Tempting Fortune has been recommissioned, there are other shows like Danny Dyer’s Scared of the Dark that have been axed. According to The Sun, Channel 4 has “also cancelled a planned reboot of Four Weddings just weeks before production was due to begin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad