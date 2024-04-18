Rylan Clark is the rumoured favourite to become a permanent presenter on This Morning (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Channel 4 have axed a raunchy TV show fronted by Rylan Clark and it has only been on for one series! In the show, the guests discover where they have been going wrong in their quest for love by asking for honest feedback from their past sexual partners.

The Sun reported that “Fans of the axed programme will recall one guest in particular that did not hold back when it came to discussing her private antics. Elizabeth was keen to make her private life not so private when she spilled all on being obsessed with outdoor romps. Not one to be shy, Elizabeth wasted no time in giving out all the details of her past conquests. She even spoke at length about the time that she got it on a pal’s lawn in fine detail.”

The raunchy TV show fronted by Rylan that is being axed is the E4 series Sex Rated. In September last year Rylan joked about the show on Loose Women and said that it would either be “the start or the end for him now.” He also revealed that “Channel 4 wanted to do a show that was sex positive, which I think is very important, you know I’ve been a single man now for two years.

“I believe you should be positive about things like sex, but wanting to have an entertainment spin to it, but not horrible.”