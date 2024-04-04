Rylan Clark searching for "Mr Right" as he joins exclusive celebrity dating app Raya
Form an orderly queue please gents - Rylan Clark is back on the dating market.
The daytime TV and BBC radio star has reportedly joined the ranks of celebrities trying online dating, having signed up for the membership-based dating app Raya. The app has proven popular among celebs due to its exclusivity, funneling out the riff-raff of common folk like us.
The 35-year-old presenter, known for his stint on X Factor and winning Celebrity Big Brother, is said to have created a profile under his stage name Rylan, listing his profession as a TV presenter. According to reports, his profile highlights his interests in television, gym, and swimming.
It’s believed that Rylan, who was previously married to Dan Neal, is taking a cautious approach to his romantic endeavors this time around. The BBC Radio 2 host, who openly addressed the challenges he faced following the breakdown of his marriage, seems to be in no hurry to dive into anything serious. Rylan and Dan, now 44, separated in 2021 after six years of marriage, in a divorce that Rylan has said challenged him mentally.
Reflecting on the difficulties he faced during his marital separation, Rylan opened up about his struggles on the High Performance podcast. He said: "I had a marriage breakdown, which turned into a mental breakdown for me.”
A source told the Sun: “Rylan isn't necessarily looking for anything serious right now, but if Mr Right came along, he wouldn't say no. He was heartbroken by the end of his marriage and it took him a long time to rebuild and heal, so he won't be rushing into anything this time around.”
