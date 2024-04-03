Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall confirms she is back with Netflix actor Andrew Buchan - for the third time
TV actress Amy Nuttall has confirmed that she's rekindled her relationship with her husband - for the third time.
The Emmerdale star and actor Andrew Buchan, known for his role in Netflix show The Crown, are hoping that the third time really is the charm - despite the latter’s chequered past. The couple had initially parted ways in February last year, following Andrew's departure from their 11-year marriage to pursue a relationship with his on-screen partner, Leila Farzad. Despite briefly patching things up, they separated once more in August.
In a recent interview with The Sunday Times addressing her finances, Amy confirmed she was once again in a relationship with Andrew as she discussed her annual income
She said: "Generally speaking, in the last financial year - what can I tell you? - below a hundred grand, but I’m married so it all goes into one pot. So it’s not as scary because I can lean on that. I’m the joint owner of our comfortable family home in Buckinghamshire. We owned a smaller house before."
Amy had been left devastated when Andrew became involved with Leila while working on the BBC series Better, leading to turmoil in their relationship. Following his return home, their reunion was short-lived, with Amy ultimately asking him to leave again in August.
Sources close to the couple had previously mentioned Andrew's struggles in adhering to the marriage "rules" established by Amy.
