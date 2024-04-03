'Drama Queens' is a new ITV reality show about the real lives of female soap actresses starring Ellie Leach, Lucy Fallon, Roxy Shahidi, Amy Walsh, Jamelia and Jorgie Porter. Photo by ITV.

Viewers will be given an insight in to the real lives of soap stars in a new reality TV show, and one of the actresses says the show will give viewers an insight in to the “stress and excitement” she feels. The new eight-episode reality TV series called 'Drama Queens' will follow the lives of different female actresses from across three of Britain’s biggest soap operas; 'Emmerdale', 'Coronation Street' and 'Hollyoaks'.

The show, which will air later this month, has been filmed around the North West. In the show, TV cameras will follow stars such as 'Coronation Street's' Lucy Fallon and Ellie Leach and 'Hollyoaks' Jorgie Porter.

Leach, who won the latest series of 'Strictly Come Dancing', said the will show the “stress and excitement” she has been feeling since she won the BBC One programme.

She added: “It will be good to get an insight into our families, it’s not all glitz and glamour. I’ve just started a play which is completely out of my comfort zone. “People will see the stress and excitement I’ve been feeling since finishing Strictly.”

Asked whether her Strictly dance partner Vito Coppola will be in the new show she added: “There are a few bits on tour. He is hilarious and he makes me laugh. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without him. He was a great teacher, a great friend and dance partner. He helped change my life.”

So, just who is in the full cast of 'Drama Queens', and when will it be on TV? Here's what you need to know.

Who will be on new reality TV show 'Drama Queens'?

One of the soap stars followed in the programme will be Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in 'Coronation Street'. The 28-year-old, who lives in Blackpool with her partner, PNE footballer Ryan Ledson, and their son, one-year-old Sonny Jude, will give viewers a glimpse into what it's like juggling motherhood with her television career. Fallon is most well-known for playing Bethany Platt, the daughter of Tina O'Brien's Sarah Platt, between 2015 to 2020 and again from 2023.

Other actresses who will be filmed for the show include Fallon's 'Coronation Street' co-star Ellie Leach, who played Faye Windass between 2011 and 2023. The 23-year-old current Strictly Come Dancing champion lives in her hometown of Manchester. The programme will show the aftermath of Leach’s Strictly win as she embarks on the series live tour.

Also followed will be former 'Coronation Street' star Brooke Vincent, aged 31, who played Sophie Webster between 2004 and 2019. The former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant, who is the cousin of Ellie Leach, lives with her fiance, former professional footballer Kean Bryan and their two sons; four-year-old Mexx S J Bryan and two-year-old Monroe S J Bryan.

Viewers will also see the life of 'Hollyoaks' actress Jorgie Porter, 36, who played Theresa McQueen between 2008 and 2016 and again from 2020. The Manchester born model lives with her son Forest, aged one, and fiance Ollie Piotrowski.

There's also former 'EastEnders' star Rita Simon, 47, who played Roxy Mitchell between 2007 and 2017 but is joining 'Hollyoaks' as Marie Fielding layer this year. The London born actress, whose uncle is Lord Sugar, lives in Hertfordshire with her two daughters, 18-year-old twin daughters Maiya and Jaimee.

Singer and 'Hollyoaks' actress Jamelia, 43, who played Sharon Bailey in one episode in 2021 but joined the main cast between 2023-2024, is also included. The MOBO Award winner, who has four daughters, aged two to 22, is filmed as she prepares to move to Dubai.

'Emmerdale' actress Amy Walsh, 37, who has played Tracy Metcalfe since 2014, shares her personal life too. The Bradford born star, whose sister is Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, lives in East London with her husband, former 'Eastenders' actor Toby-Alexander Smith, and their daughter, two-year-old Bonnie.

'Emmerdale' actress Laura Norton, 40, who has played Kerry Wyatt since 2012, is also featured. She lives with her fiance, former 'Emmerdale' co-star Mark Jordon, who played Daz Spencer, and their two children, three-year-old son Jessie and daughter Ronnie, who is 17-months-old. The final actress be be followed in the show is 'Emmerdale' actress Roxy Shahidi, who played Leyla Harding between 2008 to 2011 and again since 2013. The upcoming 'Dancing on Ice' contestant, 41, lives with her husband, actor Arsher Ali and their six-year-old daughter in Nottingham.

When will 'Drama Queens' be on TV?