Dr Alex George, an NHS doctor who found fame on ITV 2 reality dating show Love Island, has told his followers he's been rushed to hospital after becoming seriously unwell. Photo by Instagram//dralexgeorge.

Love Island reality TV contestant Doctor Alex George has taken to his Instagram account to tell his fans he was rushed to hospital over the Easter bank holiday weekend after suffering a medical emergency.

The ITV2 dating show star, who was in the famous villa in 2018, shared a series of snaps taken from London's St Thomas' Hospital earlier today (Tuesday April 2) after he was admitted for "tonsillitis with fevers" in the early hours of this morning.

The 33-year-old said he is now "high" after being given steroids to help ease his symptoms, and is hoping to be discharged so that he can go home soon. His photo carousel included images of the exterior of the hospital and also him sitting in a hospital bed. In the letter photo, he raised a small smile and put a thumb up for the camera, but he looked exhausted. He could also be seen with a tube in his arm.

In the caption he wrote: "So Easter didn’t go so well. I was hoping to do a March photo dump today but here we are. Last few days I have had tonsillitis with fevers, but yesterday the swelling around my tonsil went crazy and the pain was very bad. I was hoping it wouldn’t get worse but at midnight last night, it was too much and could hardly swallow so I went to St Thomas A&E."

The emergency hospital stay has also brought back uncomfortable memories for the NHS doctor, who was treated at the same facility for life-threatening sepsis in July 2017. The influencer detailed the 'frightening' ordeal in a YouTube video in July 2020, and admitted he 'owes his life' to the NHS staff. He added that the health scare had been 'a life changing moment,' and said that it gave him 'real sense of mortality.'

Talking of his former health battle as his caption continued, he said: "Kind of weird for me coming back to St Thomas Hospital, as a few years ago I nearly died of sepsis. If it were not for the incredible care of the doctors and nurses I wouldn’t be here.

"There is a deep humbling that happens when you feel so unwell that you need to ask someone, “please can you help me?”. In asking that question you are submitting yourself and allowing others to intervene and help you, when you can’t help yourself further.

"I had this same feeling, probably to a greater extent, when I had sepsis. A realisation of, what would I do if you weren’t here to help me right now? Like really, what would I do?"

Dr George, who works at another London hospital, Lewisham Hospital, continued: "Last night I was looked after by the A&E team at St Thomas (who were lovely and amazing), before being transferred to Guys Hospital under the care of the ENT team. I had medications and a procedure overnight, and felt some relief. I have had another procedure this morning and feel on the mend.

"I cannot emphasise, reiterate, or say this enough, I am so grateful to everyone that has looked after me. From the doctors and nurses, to the receptionist who booked me in with kindness and empathy, the paramedic who transferred me and kept me feeling positive, to the lovely cook who’s sorting me an apple crumble to nibble on. You are a credit to your profession and your families.

"I’m lying in the hospital bed right now, feeling slightly high from the steroids, but really thinking how much I value my health, being able to move and exercise, being able to feel well."

He also urged his followers to live life to its fullest. "Never take it for granted! No day is promised, lets live as much as we can. All going well, I hope to be reunited with Rolo Polo - his beloved pet dog - later this evening or tomorrow, who has also been poorly. What a pair! Thanks for all the kind messages, I appreciate you SO much."

Fans of George have left many messages of support for him in the comments on the post. One said: "Hope you get well soon, can be active again and can meet Rolo as soon as possible." Another added: "Wonderful NHS, always there when needed. Get well soon Alex."