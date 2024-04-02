Actress Shannon Doherty has given an update on her cancer journey. (Picture: Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty is carving out space for more cherished moments with her loved ones - quite literally.

During the latest installment of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear, the former 90210 star, 52, explained how she is getting rid of material possessions that no longer spark joy for her. It came as she discussed the significance of prioritising her relationships in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

On the podcast, Doherty shared her experience of decluttering her storage unit.

"It feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you," she said. "But you know that it's the right thing to do and that it's going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm. Because you're helping the people that you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition.

"I know it's never going to be easy for the people in my life, but maybe it's more about ease for myself."

Doherty was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer last year, which has also spread to her bones. Following her diagnosis she expressed her determination to continue working, while trying to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, as well as taking part in clinical trials as new treatments are developed.

She reiterated at the time that she was "not done with living" - but after a lifelong passion of antique hunting, has revealed some regret at how much of it remains stored away. Instead, she plans to reinvest her time and money into making memories with her loved ones.

"I’m not enjoying it and others aren't enjoying it, and do I really need any of it? Do I need to have three dining room tables?" she said. "The answer is no, none of us really need all the stuff that we have, and we could all do with a little bit of downsizing and not become a hoarder, which I was doing with all my furniture.

"I don't need this, it doesn’t really bring me any great joy, but what does bring me great joy is taking my mum to the places that she's always wanted to go to.